Dear Readers: What do you know about the banana? Available year-round, bananas can be a healthy addition to your diet. A small banana has about 90 calories and 12 grams of sugar.

High in fiber and low in fat, bananas are a good source of potassium, which can help the heart. Bananas can be a smart choice for athletes to help rebuild expended energy, and for dieters, because bananas taste sweet and promote a feeling of fullness.

Bananas, with a good amount of tryptophan, can help with sleep problems and depression. They also have a high vitamin A count, so your eyesight can benefit too!

“Check out” bananas at the grocery store today!

Dear Heloise: I feed hummingbirds year-round. I use 1 cup sugar to 4 cups water, heated to boiling, then cooled. I have many flowers they enjoy, but the hummingbirds continue to drink the syrup in the summer.

I will be leaving this summer. Would it be okay to fill extra feeders and store them in the fridge so our neighbor could swap them out while we are gone?

Paula F., Salem, Ore.

Paula F.: It’s so important to help our flying friends, and according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, your recipe for homemade nectar is a good one.

Making extra and storing it in the fridge should not be a problem.

P.S. The hummingbirds need extra “fuel” this time of year to help them migrate and to get strong for breeding season.

Dear Heloise: I have a refrigerator without an ice maker. I use an empty half-gallon ice cream container to store ice cubes in the freezer section. It holds two ice trays' worth.

Also, I make the best iced tea, with three tea bags in a quart of boiling water, followed by ⅓ cup of sugar and ½ cup of cranberry juice, with a wedge of fresh orange squeezed in.

Ruth F., North Canton, Ohio

Ruth F.: Sounds refreshing!

Dear Heloise: I love to read paperback books. I can buy used paperbacks for about 50 cents at the library or at a thrift store.

After reading, I donate them to the libraries or thrift stores so they can be sold again. It's an inexpensive way to enjoy reading.

Elizabeth in Minnesota

Elizabeth in Minnesota: Wonderful summer pastime, and a Heloise high-five for passing it on!

Dear Heloise: If you have too many mushrooms and they will go bad, slice and saute them, then freeze them in a freezer bag.

Sue A., Irvine, Calif.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.