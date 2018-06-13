Dear Readers: Tomorrow is Father’s Day, a special time to acknowledge dads and their influence on our lives. Take the time to thank your dad. You can give him a necktie, of course, but a heartfelt letter can convey your true feelings.

Dear Readers: Let’s look at some hints to save money at the veterinarian:

● As soon as you’ve found your pet, find a vet.

● Spaying or neutering is a must. If your pet is a rescue or a stray, the vet may offer a discount. Ask.

● As with people, there may be generic options for pet meds (for flea, tick and heartworm prevention).

● A second opinion for big procedures is a good idea.

A good relationship with your veterinarian and the office staff will benefit you and your pet, and save you money, too!

Dear Readers: Sue and Mike, via email, sent a picture of their orange short-haired cat, Sir Pounce-A-Lot, holding court with his assistant, Jimmy, a stuffed cat — so cute!

To see Sir Pounce-A-Lot, Jimmy and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pets.”

Dear Heloise: I loved your recent comments related to a reader being inundated with lizards. When I was in the Air Force in Okinawa, Japan, two lizards found their way into our house.

I adopted them and let them run freely. We never had a problem with mosquitoes or any other bugs.

If I see a lizard in my garden today, I give it a nod and say, "Thank you for your service."

Carl T. in Houston

Carl T. in Houston: Thank you for your service, too, Carl.

Dear Heloise: I take a picture of the grocery sale ads with my phone; no shopping list is required!

Mary H., via email

Dear Heloise: Address labels on many magazines now easily peel off. Before, if I wanted to donate a magazine to the doctor's office, I'd have to tear the cover to remove my address, but now the label just pops off.

This is good, too, if you collect magazines. The cover photography often is beautiful!

Julie W. in Dallas

Dear Heloise: I do my exercises in bed. It is so much more comfortable to do situps, leg lifts, knee bends and pushing hands together for chest muscles. I'm 75; who said you can't teach an old dog new tricks?

A Reader, via email

Dear Heloise: I really like the fragrance strips in magazines. This is how I use them: I scrunch them up to release the fragrance, and then put them in my dresser drawers, suitcases and car ashtrays, and tie them to my closet rods. I smooth them over my hair and tear them into small pieces for potpourri.

Peggy D., Independence, Ore.

Dear Heloise: When emptying a dog or cat water dish to put fresh water in, dump the water on a plant instead of down the sink.

A Reader, via email

