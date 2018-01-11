Dear Readers: For many years, I’ve written about a wonderful program from St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. The children would take the fronts of recycled greeting cards and make new cards that were sold in the gift shop as well as online.

Sadly, this program has concluded. Sales have declined, St. Jude’s isn’t able to staff the program, and the children are developing different, newer, updated skills at the ranch.

However, there are still ways that you can help; St. Jude’s still accepts monetary donations. Here’s how your dollars help: a $50 donation will buy a new coat for a child, and $100 will pay for an ice-skating party. A mere $25 will fulfill a wish-list item for a child for a birthday or holiday.

Visit stjudesranch.org for more information, or you can call 702-294-7142 to speak to a representative from St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

P.S. If there is a group that has use for these cards, please let me know so I can pass on the information to my readers.

Dear Heloise: I’m looking to save money on household cleaners. Didn’t you have a classic formula for a safe and cheap all-purpose cleaner?

Ron E. in Pennsylvania

Ron E. in Pennsylvania: Sure do! Here are the “ingredients”: ½ cup household ammonia, ½ cup rubbing alcohol, and 1 teaspoon dishwashing liquid.

Combine them with enough water to make 1 gallon total. This mixture is safe to use on most surfaces, but do wear gloves, and never add bleach or any product containing bleach to this formula.

Dear Heloise: I was getting ready one morning, and my 5-year-old grandson, Danny, asked what I was putting on my face. I replied, “My makeup.”

He asked me, “What’s in this bottle?” I answered: “I call that Oil of Delay. It’s to keep me looking younger.” He remarked, “Grandma, I don’t think it’s working!”

Elaine R., Massillon, Ohio

Dear Readers: Do you have old pantyhose that you need to clean out of your lingerie drawer? You know, the ones with a run in one leg, a color you will never wear, or it’s just plain time to toss them. Don’t throw them away. Lay the hose flat, and cut in 2-inch intervals. Here are some uses for these stretchy pantyhose bands:

● Secure boxes and gift-wrap rolls.

● Put over the kitchen trash bag to hold it in place.

● Tie up bundles of twigs and brush for recycling.

● Stretch over a paint pot to strain paint through.

● Hold a bandage in place on your arm or leg.

Dear Heloise: I needed some support for my knees when I was kneeling to clean the bathtub. My solution? Crouch down on a roll of paper towels. Good support, and inexpensive!

Pat R. in Indiana

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.