Dear Readers: Do you spritz fragrance on your wrists? There’s a better way. To make fragrance last, apply it to the wrists, yes, but don’t rub it in. Apply scent also to moisturized skin on the back of the neck and the decolletage (upper chest). The backs of knees are a good locale, as well as the navel and even your hair! Two sprays is a good amount.

Light, fruity or citrusy fragrances usually are best, and are well tolerated by most people.

When sampling perfumes at the department store, spray about 10 to 12 inches from the card. This will increase the amount of fragrance and limit the amount of alcohol you get.

Dear Heloise: When I buy bananas, I buy two that are ready to eat now, two that will be ready in a couple of days, and two that need a few days to ripen. This way, I will always have a fresh banana.

Mike T. in San Antonio

Dear Readers: Need a project? The stainless faucet in your bathroom may be dirty — really dirty! But you can clean it.

Grab gloves, an old toothbrush, a toothpick and one of my favorite household helpers, vinegar, mixed in a labeled spray bottle one-to-one with water. (If you have gold-finish fixtures, mix one portion vinegar to two portions water.)

As you get to cleaning, you’ll realize that there are a lot of crevices and hiding places for crud. Scrub gently. The toothpick can loosen hard-water deposits and extra gunk under and around the fixtures. Dry with a soft cloth.

Vinegar is a go-to cleaner that I've worked with my entire career. It is cheap, readily available, nontoxic and safe. If done regularly, buildup will be less!

Dear Heloise: For Christmas baking, I needed graham-cracker crumbs, so I came up with a way to do it without a rolling pin, which hurts my thumbs.

I put the crackers in a bag and grab my hammer! Then I pound. It sounds wacky, but it’s fun and it works, and it saves me from repetitive motions.

Lisa L.-K., Ann Arbor, Mich.

Dear Heloise: The big tins of popcorn are festive and can be used as a wastepaper basket, especially for a child’s room!

Joanne K., Terre Haute, Ind.

Dear Heloise: I prevent towels and pillowcases from getting caught up inside sheets in the dryer. I shake out all the twists and lumps in the towels and pillowcases as I put them in the dryer. Everything comes out dry, with fewer wrinkles.

Harriet B., Columbus, Ohio

