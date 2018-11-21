Dear Readers: Today is Giving Tuesday, a newer offshoot of the holiday gifting and shopping season, which includes Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

At this time of year, it’s a great feeling to donate to someone less fortunate. Maybe your office has a program set up for giving, but here are some things you can do on your own:

* Volunteer at a hospital, nursing home, school or shelter (homeless or pet).

* Write a check to your favorite charity.

* Clean out that closet and give in-season clothes to people who can use them.

Giving of yourself is a great feeling, and it can put things into perspective. Even a small gift can help people and animals. Check out givingtuesday.org, and use the hashtag #GivingTuesday to connect with others and share your experiences.

Dear Heloise: In our Oct. 9 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, there was a list of uses for newspaper delivery bags. No. 1 should be: Save the bags and return them to your paper carrier.

I roll ours on a paper towel core, secure with a rubber band and place in the newspaper box. The carriers reuse the bags.

N. Moore, Jacksonville, Ark.

Dear Heloise: As a business owner, I've learned a few things over the years on how to retain my customer base.

I put my best people out in front to help the customer. I make sure they are focused, sharp and upbeat, and they are required to use the customer's name at least once! More often than not, the customer's name is on his or her credit card.

My associates do what I feel is the best first step in service: They listen. Listening is critical to understanding. Problems are opportunities!

Finally, I have employees answer the phone live. No one wants to navigate through a web of "Press 1 for English," etc.

I count on word-of-mouth advertising, and my employees help me satisfy and drive my customers back to our business.

David K., Elgin, Ill.

Dear Heloise: When I pump gas, I lock all the car doors from inside, then manually open the driver-side door, get out and pump gas. I feel safer than leaving all the doors open.

Sue C., Fort Wayne, Ind.

Dear Readers: If you’re lucky enough to receive gorgeous jewelry, art, expensive electronics and computer equipment as gifts for the holidays, shoot video on your phone of your valuable property for insurance purposes. Use the audio to note each item’s replacement value.

Call your insurance provider for the specific requirements, in case you need to make a claim in the future.

