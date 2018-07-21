Dear Readers: Are you a label reader? Give it a try! Developed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (fda.gov), the nutrition facts label is on most packaged foods, like cereals and breads.

It’s easy to read: Calories and serving size of the particular item are listed at the top, along with how many servings are in the package. The percent daily value of line items such as fat, iron, sodium, protein, calcium and vitamins A and C is based on what a typical person with a diet of 2,000 calories would need.

As a consumer, it’s important to know what ingredients are in your foods, and how their nutrients contribute to your overall dietary needs.

P.S. Nutritional data for fresh meats, poultry and eggs is controlled by the Department of Agriculture (usda.gov).

Dear Heloise: I have a work sheet that I fill out and leave for my kids when I'm not at home:

Police, fire, ambulance: Dial 911

My phone number:

Neighbor's phone number:

Mom's work number:

Relative's name and number:

Dad's work number:

Directions to my house:

This gives me peace of mind!

Prepared Mom, Hartford, Ill.

Dear Heloise: Please advise seniors that there is a scam going on to try to get your Social Security number. People call you and say they are from Medicare and that your new card is going to be coming. They need to "verify" your information; they ask for your middle name and your Social Security number.

Medicare will never call you for this information. Don't be fooled. I contacted Medicare and gave them the information about this scam.

Janet W., Norco, Calif.

Dear Heloise: Websites require me to change my passwords frequently, and they won't accept a password that has been used before. This necessitates me having to write it down.

Another site told me to write down my security-question answers so I wouldn't forget. Don't those procedures defeat the whole purpose of passwords?

At the office, everyone keeps their password under the keyboard. What kind of security is that?

Karen, via email

Dear Heloise: When ordering items from the Internet that will be shipped to my home, I use the "optional" line to add the following info:

“Kindly observe 20 mph speed limit”

The shipping label will read:

Jane Smith

123 Main Street

Kindly observe 20 mph speed limit

Any Town, NY 12345

A Reader, via email

