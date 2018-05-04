Dear Heloise: Your letter from Carol, concerning her cat's "head bonks," prompted me to write.

My sister was awakened by her cat, Pepper, touching her, nose to nose. My sister tried to ignore Pepper, but the cat persisted. Finally, my sister, thinking Pepper wanted to go outside, got out of bed and started down the hall. Smoke was billowing out of the living room — the house was on fire!

Pepper saved the life of my sister that night. Though annoying and persistent, that cat was the greatest unsung hero I've ever known!

Mary G., Tyler, Tex.

Mary G.: Pepper is a hero to me, too! Isn’t their instinct amazing?

Dear Readers: Susan D., via email, sent a picture of Brady the poodle and Lily, his favorite pal (a gorgeous green-eyed cat), snuggling on a cold February morning.

Susan sees them snuggling frequently, but never has the camera ready. So cute to see a cat and dog as friends!

Dear Readers: How about a quick spring refresh? Strip the bed and vacuum the mattress with the upholstery attachment, and then the crevice tool. Pour a light dusting of baking soda evenly on the mattress, and let it absorb for 15 to 30 minutes.

Vacuum again thoroughly, and dress the bed with fresh sheets.

Baking soda works wonders to clean and freshen your home — I've been a fan for 40 years! The vacuumed-up baking soda will freshen your vacuum cleaner bag, too!

Dear Heloise: If you have a special voice-mail from a loved one, you might want to save it. My dad left me a voice mail, singing "Happy Birthday." He passed away shortly afterward. Fortunately, I had saved the voice mail and can play it back every year. It's nice to hear his voice.

Rhonda, via email

Dear Heloise: I save paper egg cartons to cook bacon in the microwave. A few slices, and no paper towels are needed to soak up drippings (more slices need paper towels or a paper plate underneath). Close the lid, and no spattering. Easy cleanup!

Milly G., Cliffwood, N.J.

Dear Heloise: I got rid of white dog hair on my black sweatshirt by putting it in the dryer with a dryer sheet and turning it on for about 10 minutes, without heat.

John B., Long Beach, Calif.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.