Dear Heloise: My husband loves Swedish meatballs, but I don’t have a recipe for them. Do you?

Karen C., Middletown, N.Y.

Karen C.: In fact I do, and here it is:

2 cups bread crumbs

½ cup milk

8 ounces ground beef

8 ounces ground sausage (spicy)

½ teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1 teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon soy sauce

½ teaspoon monosodium glutamate (optional)

5-ounce can of sliced water chestnuts, chopped

Mix the bread crumbs and milk in a large bowl. Add all other ingredients and mix well. Roll the meat mix into 1½ -inch balls and place on an ungreased cookie sheet with sides, close together (these shrink when cooked). Bake at 350 degrees until well done and golden brown (about 30 to 40 minutes). Remove from the oven, and drain on a paper towel. Serve with spicy jelly sauce. To make the sauce, use equal portions of grape jelly and cocktail (red, shrimp) sauce. Stirring constantly, cook over a low heat until bubbling. Remove from heat and pour over meatballs.

This recipe could become a favorite in your family. Swedish meatballs can be a great appetizer for a party, or are great over noodles as a main dish.

Dear Heloise: I’ve been a fan of yours since I was a young girl.

I love the convenience of packaged organic salad mixes. However, 95 percent of the time, these go bad before the date listed on the package. Is there a solution to making these last longer?

Camilla G., via email

Camilla G.: Line a plastic container with two layers of paper towels. These will absorb moisture from your salad greens. For large bags of greens, use four layers, and make sure the lid fits tightly or that the bag is closed securely. Store your greens in the vegetable bin of your refrigerator. Always buy greens at least five days before the expiration date.

Dear Heloise: My son and I are concerned about the possible dangers of cooking with aluminum cookware. Yet our stores continue to sell aluminum items for food preparation. What’s the answer?

Fil B., Camarillo, Calif.

Fil B.: The debate rages on. Nearly all aluminum cookware today is anodized, which means that very little aluminum is leached from the product, especially if it’s coated with a nonstick material. However, there are many products that contain aluminum, such as cans for beverages, cake mixes, toothpastes, antacids and baking powder, just to name a few. Some experts feel it’s not the aluminum from cookware, but rather the cumulative effects of aluminum in so many products that might cause toxic levels in the body, although ingested aluminum is most often excreted in the urine.

