Dear Readers: Looking to adopt a dog or cat but don’t know where to start? The Shelter Pet Project, in cooperation with the Humane Society of the United States (humanesociety.org), is a great resource.

Simply visit the website (theshelterpetproject.org), enter your Zip code, select either a dog or a cat and sit back.

An array of adoptable animals will appear, along with a picture, description (including medical status, if available), contact information and instructions on how to proceed. The many animals on the site can be found at shelters and rescue groups in the Zip code you’ve selected.

Keep in mind, the Shelter Pet Project houses no animals; it is simply a clearinghouse to showcase these amazing, adoptable pets all across America. Check it out!



Pancho the Yorkshire terrier is the Pet of the Week. (Family photo)

Dear Readers: Daniel C. sent a picture via email of his stunning 1-year-old Yorkshire terrier Pancho on the couch (his favorite spot), looking out the window. Daniel says Pancho weighs only 2 pounds, but his personality is that of a giant Doberman!

To see Pancho and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend? Email a picture to Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: Getting prescriptions filled at the veterinarian's office may not be the best or most cost-effective choice. Did you know that the pharmacy at the grocery store may carry your pet's meds, and they may be cheaper too?

One problem I've run into, though: The grocery store pharmacy may not have the correct dosage that the veterinarian prescribed.

Harold R. in Illinois

Dear Heloise: When the grandkids visit, we bake sugar cookies. We have fun imprinting patterns on the cookies using ordinary kitchen items: citrus juicer, cooling rack, apple corer, the bottom of a glass, bottle cap, drinking straw, fork, uncooked bow-tie pasta — anything with a pretty pattern or texture.

The cookies come out beautiful and delicious!

Mary S. in Pittsburgh

Dear Heloise: I use the plain side of the front of greeting cards for grocery lists, phone call notes and miscellaneous memos to myself. It is a good way to recycle usable card stock. I also have cut out pieces of product packaging boxes to reuse if the inside is white or light gray. I enjoy your column!

Vonnie S., Pasadena, Calif.

Dear Heloise: If I'm out and about and notice I have a button coming undone, I have a fix: I dab some clear nail polish on the button, and this holds it in place until I can get home and reattach it properly.

Helen D., Monroe, La.

P.S. By the way, I'm the one in my group of friends with the big bag. Anything you need, I probably have it!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.