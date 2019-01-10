Dear Heloise: My veterinarian has diagnosed my dog as overweight. She says, as it is with people, extra pounds usually appear as a result of the animal eating too much food and not getting enough exercise.

There are other conditions that can contribute to your dog being overweight: hormone imbalance, the animal's breed and temperament, and diseases.

Being overweight can be a contributing factor for diseases such as diabetes, pancreatitis, heart and liver disease, and arthritis.

The cure for overweight? It's a slow and steady process, according to the doctor, with small portions of a nutritionally sound diet and no snacking. Up the exercise.

She says to make sure the whole family knows the dog is on a diet.

Elizabeth A. in Ohio

Elizabeth A. in Ohio: Great hints to help a common problem. Readers, check with your veterinarians for their expertise!



Six-year-old German shepherd Ziva is this week’s Pet Pal. (Family photo)

Dear Readers: Doris H., via email, sent a picture of her adorable 6-year-old German shepherd, Ziva, wearing a headband of festive Christmas lights while being silly with her tongue sticking out!

Dear Heloise: I use baking soda for underarm deodorant.

Donald B., via email

Donald B.: You are on board with me — baking soda also can keep foot odors at bay, and it’s cheap, safe and readily available!

Dear Heloise: Can I store clothes in plastic containers in the attic?

Alicia J., via email

Alicia J.: Clothes need to “breathe” and be exposed to circulating air. Storing clothes in plastic bins doesn’t allow for this. Also, mold and mildew can accumulate.

If you live in an area of high humidity, hang clothes, and cover with a cloth garment bag or cotton sheet.

P.S. A cedar chest is okay, too.

Dear Heloise: This is what I did to lose weight: My rule is just to eat one helping of each thing. I rarely eat bread or potatoes. No eating between meals. No counting calories.

When at a buffet or large family meal, I take only one scoop of each item — no second helpings. If I'm hungry for sweets, I eat a small piece of candy (I keep mini candy bars on hand).

I exercise two hours a week at a health club. I've painlessly lost 30 pounds, and I look and feel better after doing this for seven months.

Annie in Nebraska

Annie in Nebraska: Slow and steady — solid advice for the new year!

