Dear Heloise: Gardening is a relaxing and fun hobby for me. I’ve come up with my favorite gardening hints:

* My spade and shovel get a quick spray of silicone lubricant before use — this allows the dirt to slide right off.

* A good way to add nutrients to the soil is with Epsom salts, which are made of magnesium and sulfate. A small amount (less than a tablespoon) mixed in the watering can will do the trick. (Don’t use table salt.)

* Ask the neighborhood coffeehouse for some used coffee grounds. They nourish the soil, too — and usually are given away free!

* Plastic forks placed upright in the garden can deter critters.

* I can start seedlings in a cloth shoe rack with dirt in each pocket.

* I cut the arms off an old sweatshirt and wear the sleeves when I’m pruning the roses. The heavy material protects my arms from thorns.

* Compost is always in season: eggshells, veggie clippings, shredded newspaper and cotton fibers.

I hope your readers will find these hints useful!

Helen T. in California

Dear Readers: Ed T. in San Antonio sent a picture of his dog Billy Boy. Billy is a dorkie — that’s a dachshund mixed with a Yorkie. Ed found Billy living as a stray in South Texas and had to bring him home.

Now Billy is spoiled! He sleeps in the crook of Ed’s arm.

To see Billy Boy and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Dear Heloise: I love to read. I read everything — newspapers, and books for school and learning and history, and fun books about my favorite superheroes.

My parents even taught me to love poetry and biographies. Reading out loud is a fun family activity. We sometimes end up in stitches, but we learn a lot. We’ve replaced our TV time with family reading time. My sister and I have so much fun.

I recommend reading for everyone, especially over the summertime.

Ryan N., age 13, in Chicago

Dear Heloise: I find a multitier skirt hanger useful for storing small seasonal flags. Each tier holds them by season, and there are no wrinkles or fold marks.

Joan W., Eatontown, N.J.

Dear Heloise: I love tuna salad, but not all the calories that mayonnaise adds. I mash a hard-boiled egg in a bowl and add a tablespoon of pickle relish and one can of drained tuna. The egg yolk and pickle juice blend together to make a nice, creamy dressing.

Vicky L., Mansfield, Ohio

Dear Heloise: After my car is detailed, clean and pretty on the inside and outside, I line my cup holders with cupcake liners to keep the cup holders clean.

Holly W. in Pennsylvania

