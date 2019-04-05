Dear Readers: Buying and selling items online is really popular right now. Post an item with pictures and an accurate description, somebody sees it and wants it, and you agree to meet for payment and delivery.

But where should two strangers meet? Police departments have recognized this trend and are concerned about everyone’s safety. One of the safest places to meet is the lobby of a police station or substation. It’s open all the time, and it is staffed with police personnel. Safety is priority one! Here are some other hints about meeting to complete an online sale:

● Tell your family where you’re going.

● Take your phone with you.

● If something doesn’t feel right, it’s not; trust your gut.

If the sale goes smoothly, you might have a repeat customer, but be smart about safety. Ask your city’s 311 service for more information.

Dear Heloise: I read you faithfully in the San Antonio Express-News. My gripe is this: Why doesn't any company offer separate fitted bottom sheets?

Bottom sheets always wear thinner than the top, and the elastic goes out even sooner. (I'm talking 10- to 20-year quality brands.)

I'm at an age when sewing projects are not on my to-do list, so I won't be altering top sheets. I don't care about color matching — bottom sheets don't show once a bed is made.

Trish S., New Braunfels, Tex.

Trish S.: Thanks for your readership, and you make a valid point! The manufacturers added extra pillowcases by request, so two fitted sheets should be next.

Dear Heloise: This memory clue helped my math students: There are three measurements for circle distances: radius, diameter and circumference.

Radius is the shortest word — the shortest distance in a circle from center to outside. Diameter is the next longest word — distance all the way through the circle (must pass through center).

Circumference is the longest word, and it is the longest distance — all the way around the circle.

Roxanne, 32-year elementary teacher, via email

Dear Heloise: I take the small plastic cups that gelatin and pudding come in, wash them out, then fill them with water and put in the freezer. I use these on sore spots for muscles and on the bottom of the feet, etc.

Physical therapist offices use small ice rounders this exact size during therapy. These can be simple to have on hand at home.

Susan in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Dear Heloise: We have always had problems keeping our containers and lids organized. Our solution is to take each container and lid and write the same number with a felt pen on both. Then when I select a container, I look for the corresponding numbered lid. Problem solved.

Tom Ackmann, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.