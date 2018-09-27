Dear Heloise: I use a slow cooker for corned beef. I like to make a bed of cutup apples, then put in the corned beef on top and cover with more apples. There is no need to peel or core the apples, as they are thrown away after cooking. The apples pull salt from the beef, leaving moist, delicious meat. Apples also can be used for ham for the same reason.

Joan H., Winchester, Va.

Dear Heloise: I remember you had a recipe for a Vienna-style coffee. Can you reprint it?

Janice R. in Dallas

Janice R. in Dallas: Glad you asked. You’ll need:

½ cup instant coffee granules (or ½ cup brewed coffee)

⅔ cup granulated sugar or an equivalent amount of artificial sweetener

⅔ cup powdered milk or powdered coffee creamer

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Have you burned the bottom of your glass coffee carafe? Pour some table salt into the carafe, let sit for a few minutes, add a couple of ice cubes and swish the mixture around, then rinse.

Dear Heloise: My mother taught me that when I bake a chocolate cake, I should sprinkle the pans with cocoa powder instead of using flour. This way, the flavor of the cake is enhanced by the cocoa.

Taylor W., Cheboygan, Mich.

Dear Heloise: Did you know that an egg slicer can be used for other tasks besides slicing eggs? I slice mushrooms (upside down) with an egg slicer to make nice, unified pieces. It also does a nice job on bananas and strawberries.

Juno S., Loveland, Colo.

Dear Heloise: My son and I were talking about different beverages and how much sugar is in most of them. My son came up with the idea of diluting the tea or lemonade with half water. This way, you will be getting less sugar and more water.

A Mother in Ohio

A mother in Ohio: Shirley, another way of cutting calories and reducing sugar is to add a little club soda to give your drink some sparkle and fizz.

Dear Heloise: I have an odor in my microwave oven. How can I get rid of the smell?

A Reader, via email

Reader: In a 4-cup microwave-safe bowl, mix 2 tablespoons of either baking soda or lemon juice with 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil in the microwave, then turn off the microwave. Do not open the door for 15 minutes. The water is superheated and could scald you. Instead, let it sit for 15 minutes to cool. Wipe all of the surfaces to remove any grime.

