Dear Heloise: My husband died a few months ago, and of course we posted a death notice in the paper. Two days after the funeral, I got a phone call from a woman who said she was a clairvoyant and had been contacted by my husband with a message. I hung up on her. She called back the following day and insisted she had a message, and would I allow her to come and see me? She refused to tell me over the phone.

Long story short, I let her come to my home, and she wanted money to give me this "all-important" message. I refused and asked her to leave. I called the police, and they said it was a scam, and there are people who do this sort of thing all the time. They read the death notices and prey on widows like me by offering messages from the beyond for large amounts of money!

Grace J., Danwood, S.C.

Grace J.: Death notices are a gold mine for scammers who are looking to take advantage of grieving family and friends. Never include in a death notice the deceased’s address and birthplace, and I’d leave off the names of survivors — this is for their protection. Please accept my condolences on the loss of your husband.

Dear Heloise: Want to buy a used vehicle, but you don't know which one? Ask the guys who tow cars which ones they have to tow the most and which ones they rarely see. They see a lot of problems with cars and can tell you which are the most common complaints with each brand of car.

Lola D., Providence, R.I.

Dear Heloise: Please tell your readers to always ask for an itemized hospital bill. Some hospitals just send out a total on the billing statement, without listing what was done while the patient was in the hospital. Errors happen, and more frequently than you might expect, due mostly to hospital coding. Make sure you weren't charged twice for one procedure. If in doubt, call and ask the hospital to explain your bill to you.

Pam F., Hialeah, Fla.

Dear Heloise: Here is something I recommend that no parent ever say to their child: "Why can't you be more like your brother/sister?"

No one wants to be like their sibling. They should be who and what they are, not a copy of someone else. Remember, the words you say stay with people forever.

Pat K., Huntington, W.Va.

Dear Heloise: I've heard you never should walk barefoot on a plane, but I love walking barefoot at home in Hawaii. Why can't I go barefoot on a plane?

Moki K., Pearl City, Oahu, Hawaii

Moki K.: People have walked up and down the plane’s aisle, and you never know what they’ve been walking on or where they’ve been. So keep your shoes on until you get home again.

