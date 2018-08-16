Dear Heloise: Just a reminder: With tick season in full swing, check your pet thoroughly. I've found a tick on my dog's lip, and once on an eyelid.

Lucille in Barrington, N.H.

Lucille in Barrington, N.H.: Great reminder. Tick season runs through September. The deer tick is the biggest problem when it comes to ticks — they can transmit Lyme disease.

Make sure your pets are on flea and tick preventive medication, and talk with your veterinarian about other safety precautions.

Dear Readers: Susan L., via email, sent a picture of her gorgeous short-haired, orange, multitoed (polydactyl) cat, Rastis, hamming it up for the camera! To see Rastis and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Do you have a funny and furry friend? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: For cleaning your birdbath, buy a dollar toilet bowl brush. Then you don't have to get your hands dirty, and the bowl stays clean. I read your column in the Dayton (Ohio) Daily News.

Chris, via email

Dear Heloise: I've noticed over the years a few trends in pet names. Years ago, the trend was to name your pet after its physical characteristics. Then the vibe was to name your pal a traditional "people" name. I know both a Brian and a Susan of the four-legged variety!

What's the new trend up and coming?

A Reader in Pittsburgh

Readers, any ideas?

Dear Heloise: I loved reading your mother's column, as I do yours. When my kids were growing up, I called leftover night "Choice Night" so it seemed like a treat, not a rerun.

Pat S., via email

Pat S.: Love it!

Dear Heloise: I love the dollar store, and have these hints:

1. Purchase brightly colored hair bands to wrap up phone, electronic and appliance cords. Neat and easy to see.

2. For bring-a-dish events, purchase a plastic shoe box. It is sturdy, has a lid, and you don't have to worry about getting your container back.

Kimberly C., Schererville, Ind.

Kimberly C.: Lots of bargains to be had!

Dear Heloise: Most recipes call for creaming butter, then adding sugar and creaming together. The butter adheres to the bowl. I suggest you put the sugar into the bowl first, then add butter and cream together. No problem of having to have to scrape the bowl.

B. Doherty, Spring Lake, N.J.

Dear Heloise: I put a cutting board inside a cookie sheet to cut a watermelon. No mess.

Mary H. in Houston

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.