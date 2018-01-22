Dear Heloise: You had a generic cream soup recipe that my mother always made. She’d throw all sorts of things into this recipe — leftover chicken, peas, carrots or whatever she had on hand — but she always used your Generic Cream Soup recipe as a base. Would you reprint that for me?

Bonnie K., Providence, R.I.

Bonnie K.: Here it is:

Generic Cream Soup

1 cup nonfat dried milk powder

1 tablespoon dried onion flakes

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons chicken bouillon powder

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried thyme

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Mix all ingredients, and store in an airtight container. To make the soup base, add 2 cups cold water to the mixture in a large saucepan and stir constantly over medium heat until thick. You can use this base to make any flavor cream soup — just add your main ingredients to the mix. This makes about 4 to 6 cups of soup, depending on what you toss in. There’s nothing like a bowl of steaming-hot soup on a chilly day to make you feel warm and cozy.

If you like this recipe, I have more in my pamphlet Spectacular Soups. To get a copy, just send $5, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Soups, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.

Dear Readers: If you accidentally add too much salt to a soup, put a piece of sliced, peeled apple or potato in the pot. It will absorb the salt. Take it out before serving. A small bit of brown sugar also can help correct too much salt.

Put too much garlic in your soup? Put a few parsley flakes into a tea ball and drop into the soup to soak up the excess.

Dear Heloise: I just read the hint in your column in the Palm Beach Post about putting bananas in the refrigerator. I have another tip: I put my bananas in my food processor and puree them. I then freeze them in freezer bags in 1-cup increments. When I’m ready to make banana bread, I remove what I need from the freezer, thaw and use in my recipe.

Karen V., Boynton Beach, Fla.

Dear Heloise: Very often, I won’t finish all the coffee in the morning pot, so I pour the rest into my cup, add sweetener and milk, and refrigerate it for later. It’s a pick-me-up in the afternoon.

Jeri Y., Washington, D.C.

Jeri Y.: That sounds like a terrific idea, and you don’t waste any coffee.

Dear Heloise: I just moved in, and the ice bin smells stale. How do I get the smell out?

Dava, via iPhone

Dava: First pour some vinegar on a sponge, and try cleaning the interior. You also might want to sprinkle baking soda inside and scrub with the vinegar-soaked sponge to kill the odors.

