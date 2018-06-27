Dear Readers: Fruits, vegetables and summertime? A perfect mix. Here are some great reasons to eat more fruits and veggies now, and all year long:

Loaded with vitamins and minerals to give you energy, fruits and vegetables are low-calorie, portable, natural and convenient snacks to eat raw (crunchy and fun), and, of course, they make delicious cooked side dishes, too. Experiment with flavorings and seasonings. Also look into juicing.

Most fruits and veggies are high in fiber, and the colors are beautiful: reds, blues, purples, yellows, oranges and greens.

Eating more fruits and vegetables may lower your risks for certain diseases of the heart, and for cancer.

Talk to your doctor about adding in more fruits and veggies, and make friends with the produce manager at the supermarket.

P.S. Another benefit? You may find that you’re saving money; buying fresh produce can be cheaper than buying meats and prepared meals.

Dear Heloise: I have many fairly new stuffed animals. I'd like to give them to kids who need love and comfort. Any suggestions?

Sandy R., Woodland Hills, Calif.

Sandy R.: A Heloise Hug for your generous spirit. I have a few ideas:

Hospitals, dental offices and day-care centers can use them.

Also, surprisingly, the police like to have stuffed animals in their cruisers to comfort kids they may find in any number of situations. Call your local police department for more information.

Dear Heloise: We just returned from a cruise out of Galveston, Tex., and our group was eight people. One gal in the group had neat little gifts for all of us:

● Bright ribbon decorations so we could identify our rooms.

● Small whiteboards to write each other messages, such as "meet us here."

● Song sheets. We had some singalongs. It was fun, and people stopped to listen, some sang along, and one gentleman even said it "made his cruise" to hear the old songs.

Our group also would recommend:

● Early dinner seating (5:30 p.m.) — the floor shows and evening entertainment usually start at 8 p.m.

● Complimentary classes they offer on ship: crafts, trivia, art gallery shows, eye makeup classes and other pampering for women.

Corrinne B., Universal City, Tex.

Dear Heloise: It's better to say to a woman, "You look beautiful today" rather than "I like your dress (or your hair or your makeup)."

I didn't make my dress, but I did put myself together. I'd appreciate a nice word!

Heather H. in San Antonio

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.