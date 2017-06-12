Dear Heloise: My husband and I have very young children, and we decided years ago to take our children on family vacations that would educate them as well as provide enjoyment. Right here in America and in Canada, we have so many natural wonders and historical places to see. This year, we plan to take the kids to some of the Civil War battlefields and discuss the history of that era with them. A vacation can be both fun and informative, and can broaden the mind of a child.

Rebecca B., Niles, Ill.

Rebecca B.: What a great idea! There is so much of American history that most Americans don’t know about, so this is a terrific way to combine a history lesson with fun.

Dear Heloise: I recently graduated from college, and as a graduation gift, my grandmother gave me a handwritten letter that her father gave her on her graduation from college. It was written in 1955, and I have it framed and on my wall above my desk to remind me daily of the words that are as true today as they were in 1955:

These are Rules to Live By

● Work at something you enjoy, something worth your time and talents. You never know ... you might be doing that job 10 or 20 years down the road.

● Have a grateful heart.

● Practice self-discipline. Save money, no matter how modest your salary. Discipline yourself to not overeat or overspend. Exercise a little every day.

● Take good care of the people and pets you love.

● Be honest, be a person of integrity, be loyal.

● Vote. Many have died to ensure you have this privilege.

● Take responsibility for yourself, your life and actions.

● Be bold, be brave and have courage. At the end of your life, you’ll regret the things you didn’t do much more than the things you did.

● Remember to be happy, be optimistic. You won’t find these in power or possessions. They’re in a person’s character and view of life. Never forget to count your blessings.

Katherine W., Ann Arbor, Mich.

Dear Heloise: We just bought a new home (new for us, but it had been previously owned), and the real estate agent gave us a small list of things to do before the movers arrived at the new house. I thought it would be a good idea to share these with your readers:

● First, change all the locks. Don’t just re-key the house, but instead, it’s a good idea to change out the hardware as well on all the doors, and if the windows don’t have locks, consider getting locks for them.

● Change all the filters for the air/heating units, aeration filters in the bathrooms and the vent filter above the stove. And as a precaution, check to make sure the dryer vent is clean, too.

● Scrub everything. Shampoo carpets or reseal wooden floors before you move furniture into your home. Disinfect the kitchens and bathrooms.

● If the former owners left window treatments, wash them or dry-clean them, or replace them.

Victoria T., Tamarac, Fla.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.