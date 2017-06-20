Dear Heloise: Even though school is out for the summer, I want my grandchildren to continue to learn! We love reading stories at bedtime and throughout the day, but we really have fun practicing math.

When they (ages 4 and 7) are visiting, one will randomly call out to me, “Grandma, what’s three plus two?” And then it begins. I answer, “Five,” of course, and then I throw one out: “What’s two plus one?” “What’s five plus zero?”

And we never forget about subtraction: “What’s seven minus six?” And we are starting to throw in a little multiplication: “What’s two times two?” “What’s three times zero?” Doing it fast results in lots of giggling!

They have loads of fun practicing, and they are keeping my mind sharp, too! This takes only around 30 minutes a day, and they will be more prepared for school come fall.

Grandma Pat in Florida

Dear Heloise: Here are some good hints for people who are planning a garage sale:

● In most cases, you just want to get rid of clutter. Don’t price items according to what you paid for them.

● Most people come on the first day of the garage sale, so that is your best chance to make some money.

● Have your garage sale around the fifth of the month, not at the end of the month, when people have already spent their money.

● Make your signs clear — print large, and take the signs down after the sale is over.

● Don’t hold merchandise unless you get a deposit.

● Don’t sell junk or things you know are broken.

A Reader in Cleveland

Reader in Cleveland: One of my favorite hints is to arrange the merchandise in little scenes so they tell a story and are more appealing!

Dear Heloise: When I go to the grocery store, I write my list on a large “sticky note” and stick it to the handle of the grocery cart. That way, it is always in front of me, and I don’t lose it. My hands are free to shop and place things in the cart.

L.M.S. in Virginia

Dear Heloise: Here’s a moment I had: I was cleaning out my unplugged hair dryer, trying all sorts of things to pick out the lint, and after being almost done, I thought of my little vacuum to finish the job!

A Reader, via email

Reader: You also can use an old toothbrush — it works great!

Dear Heloise: One of my biggest pet peeves is going through a magazine at the doctor’s, dentist’s, etc., and looking at a picture of some wonderful food.

Then I turn to the recipe, and it has been torn out.

I would just take out my phone and take a picture of the recipe, and that way someone else can enjoy it.

Pam L., Rochester, Minn.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.