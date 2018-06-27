Dear Heloise: I've traveled all over the globe, and I've learned a thing or two about flying. I've listed a few of the important ones here:

1. Remove all old flight tags on your luggage. Otherwise your luggage could go anywhere.

2. Remember your manners. Be polite to airline employees.

3. If traveling with a pet, put your pet's name on the carrier. Employees will try to calm a terrified animal by speaking the pet's name.

Kenneth D. in Seattle

Dear Heloise: Are saunas really good for the body? I've read that they are and that they aren't. Which is true?

Mavis V., Amarillo, Tex.

Mavis V.: Studies have been done on the benefits for those who use a sauna frequently. If you begin using a sauna, start slowly. Stay only as long as you are comfortable.

Saunas detoxify the body because your pores open and you perspire. Saunas also cause the capillaries to open up and improve blood flow. Many people find it relaxing as well. However, don’t drink alcohol while using a sauna, and consult with your doctor before using one. If you experience problems with breathing, dizziness or any other physical problems, get out of the sauna immediately.

Dear Heloise: I get so tired getting up and down from the ground while planting. Finally I decided to get a five-gallon bucket, with a lid, at the hardware store. Not only can I now sit down while doing yardwork, but I can store my hand tools inside the bucket.

Jessica B., Newport Beach, Calif.

Dear Heloise: If you want to grow plants from seed, once they start to sprout, gently brush your hand over them once a day to ruffle them a little. It will encourage the seedlings to grow stronger.

Mandy T., Hillsboro, Ore.

Dear Heloise: Today people are encouraged to declutter their homes and simplify their lives. It's a great idea, but how do I go about getting rid of years of accumulated junk?

Hannah W., Santa Fe, N.M.

Hannah W.: First ask family members if there is something they want that you’re willing to part with, and give them three days to get it. Otherwise it’s gone! Then start with one room. Go through everything in it and ask yourself why you’re hanging on to each object. Does it have meaning monetarily or emotionally? No? Then out it goes. Either have a garage sale or donate the items to a worthy cause. The rest can be tossed in a garbage can. Do this with each room in your home.

Dear Heloise: While decluttering, I found a stack of my diaries from my high school years. Should I keep them or destroy them?

Kerrie J., Burlington, Iowa

Kerrie J.: Go over your diaries to see if there is anything you wouldn’t want someone else to read. Some things are best kept secret.

