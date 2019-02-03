Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about an unethical practice by employers:

“Dear Heloise: In 1995, I went to work as a desk clerk at a motel. All I had to do was check people in or out and take reservations. Over the next five years, management kept adding more and more chores, until I was folding laundry, checking the pool chemicals, picking up the Christmas tree for the lobby, cleaning up the breakfast area, cleaning rooms the maids forgot to clean and even taking a co-worker to the emergency room at 2 a.m. All this with no increase in pay! It was blatantly unfair.”

Ann W., Fort Wayne, Ind.

Ann W.: We get many letters like yours every week. Employers depend on loyal employees to fill gaps where additional help is needed. Unfortunately, they sometimes neglect to increase that employee’s paycheck or offer some kind of reward for these additional tasks. That’s how they lose a valued member of their staff.

Dear Readers: Here are some uses for plastic grocery bags:

● Use to double-bag wet kitchen scraps.

● Use outside to collect weeds and other debris in the yard.

● Slip over your hand and use as a pooper-scooper when walking your dog.

● Put shoes inside when packing for a trip.

Dear Heloise: My husband takes vitamins, and that's good, but I think he overdoes it with all the vitamin supplements he takes daily. What do you think?

Delores T., Boring, Ore.

Delores T.: Too much of certain vitamins may cause health problems. Your best bet is to consult with your doctor on what vitamins your husband should be taking.

Dear Heloise: As a marriage and family counselor, I see a lot of families that have drifted apart, but none sadder than a grandparent who wants to be closer to the grandchildren. Whether they live in the same city or a thousand miles away, I always recommend calling the grandchildren frequently to stay in touch. Make your questions specific rather than open-ended and have short calls rather than long ones, especially when the child is very young. Video calls also are a good way to stay in contact. Just be sure to never call after the child's bedtime or at mealtimes.

Marion B., Johnstown, Pa.

Dear Heloise: My sister reads your column daily, so maybe you can drop a hint for her. Her makeup makes her look like a clown, and at 53 years of age, that's not a good look for a professional woman.

A Reader, Majestic, Ky.

Reader: A mature woman needs a light hand with her makeup: Soft colors and all blush must be blended and natural-looking. This really is a case of “less is more.”

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.