Dear Heloise: My wife and I enjoy traveling to foreign destinations, but this year we're traveling the USA. We took a trip up the coastal highway, driving from San Diego to Seattle, and loved it. So many Americans forget what a beautiful and interesting country America happens to be. On an American road trip, there's no airport delay, no lost luggage, no set schedule, and many things to see and do along the way. I highly recommend seeing America for folks who are looking for a fascinating place to vacation.

Bill and Joan W., Orem, Utah

Bill and Joan W.: Sometimes we forget that one of the best travel destinations is right in our backyard.

Dear Heloise: About three years ago, my husband and I decided to install a pool in our backyard. While I know some people love their swimming pools, we don't:

● Routine maintenance is expensive, as are any repairs to the pool.

● Our city required additional fencing around the pool, even though we already have a fenced-in yard.

● Our homeowners insurance went up significantly.

● We now have water bugs and mosquitoes in abundance.

We're not going to install another pool if we move. We should have investigated our decision a little better than we did, but now we know the pitfalls of pool ownership!

Carrie M., Santa Fe, N.M.

Dear Heloise: Working in a large department store, I see a lot of purchases women make that are mistakes, especially in clothing. So many women buy clothing that does not fit them correctly because they say, "I'm going to lose weight, and that size 10 pair of lavender jeans will fit perfectly." Please tell your readers: If it doesn't fit correctly, if it itches or is uncomfortable, don't buy it. The sequined jacket, on its third markdown, might be lovely, but if you have nothing to wear it with, put it back on the rack. Save your money and save the store from another return.

Janelle D., Lebanon, Ind.

Dear Heloise: What is the hourly rate for babysitters?

Toni P., Henderson, N.C.

Toni P.: It varies from city to city, from metropolitan to rural, from professional babysitter to high school student and number of children/adults. However, nationwide the average rates are $7.50 to $15.50 an hour, plus a tip. You can negotiate a rate with your sitter depending on your needs.

Dear Heloise: One thing I've found that clears my head (and house) is this: I use an old tissue box to save my various receipts!

The plastic on the top makes a perfect "deposit" slit, and if I ever need to locate an old receipt, I know where to find it! I write the start and end dates for multiple boxes so everything is catalogued. Eases my mind!

Alle in Ohio

