Dear Heloise: You had a recipe for something called “Angel Biscuits,” which my mother used to make. Since my future in-laws are coming for dinner, I wanted to impress them with my cooking skills. Could you reprint that recipe for me and probably many others who love good biscuits?

Rosemary H., Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Rosemary T.: Of course! These have always been a big hit with my readers. You’ll need:

1 package dry yeast

¼ cup warm water

2 ½ cups flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

½ cup shortening

1 cup buttermilk

Dissolve the yeast in the warm water; set aside. Mix the dry ingredients in the order given, cutting in the shortening as you normally do for biscuits or pie dough. Stir in the buttermilk and yeast mixture, and mix thoroughly. The dough is ready to refrigerate.

When it’s time to make the biscuits, turn the dough out onto a floured board and knead lightly. Roll out and cut with a biscuit cutter, placing them in a greased pan. Let the dough rise slightly before baking in a 400-degree oven for about 12 to 15 minutes.

Dear Readers:

● Strawberries were cultivated in ancient Rome.

● They are not really a fruit or a berry but the enlarged receptacle of the flower.

● Strawberries are a member of the rose family.

● They’re high in Vitamin C, potassium and antioxidants.

● They were used for medicinal purposes in the 13th century.

Dear Readers: I’ve been asked how to clean microfiber cleaning cloths, so here are the instructions:

● First, separate the microfiber cloths from the rest of your laundry, because these will be washed separately.

● If stains on your microfiber cloths bother you, pre-treat them with whatever you use to pre-treat your regular laundry.

● Use your regular laundry soap, but do not use a fabric softener on microfiber.

● You can use your dryer to dry the microfiber, but use medium heat, or better yet, dry on a line outside, weather permitting.

Dear Heloise: Here is an easy and quick one-pot dinner using leftovers that tastes delicious and can serve 4 to 6 adults. You’ll need:

4-5 average-size white potatoes

1 large yellow or white onion, sliced

6-8 mushrooms, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: leftover chicken, pork or beef, peas, carrots, zucchini. The meat should be cooked, but the vegetables don’t have to be.

Boil the potatoes with the skins on until done. Let them cool completely. Then cut potatoes into medium-size pieces, keeping their skins on and put into a large skillet with about 3 tablespoons of butter. Add the onion slices and mushroom slices to the potatoes over a medium heat, and cook for about 12 to 15 minutes. Add any leftovers you’d like to, and cook until everything is heated thoroughly, or just serve the potato-onion-mushroom mixture as a side dish. Add the salt and pepper, and serve.

Shauna M., Tustin, Calif.

