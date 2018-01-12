Dear Heloise: I love your Angel Biscuits! Please, please reprint the recipe for me and everyone who loves good biscuits.

Anne M., Fairbanks, Alaska

Anne M.: This is a reader favorite, and one that was in my mother’s (the original Heloise, 1919-1977) column, and it’s just yummy! The name “Angel Biscuits” (I think) is because they are so light, they will just float off the plate! You’ll love them!

Heloise’s Angel Biscuits

1 package dry yeast

¼ cup warm water

2½ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

⅛ cup sugar

1 /2 cup shortening

1 cup buttermilk

Preheat oven to 400 F. Grease a baking sheet.

Let the yeast dissolve in the warm water, and set aside. Mix all the dry ingredients together as listed. Cut the shortening into the dry mixture until it resembles coarse meal. Gently stir in the buttermilk and the yeast mixture. Thoroughly blend, but don’t overmix. The dough can be refrigerated as is, or, if using right away, knead it lightly. (If refrigerated, let it sit at room temperature until it rises.)

Roll the dough out on a floured board or countertop. Use a biscuit cutter, or cut into “squares.” Place them in the prepared pan, then set out for a few minutes, covered with a clean dish towel, so the dough can rise a little before baking. Bake them for 12 to 15 minutes.

Oh, here’s a hint from me when serving these: Make up some flavored butter to serve with them. Add some herbs to the butter, or, for a sweet taste, add cinnamon for a sinfully delicious butter!

Dear Heloise: Before I cook dried beans, I add a couple of tablespoons of baking soda into the water used. By soaking dry beans in baking soda, the component that can cause gas is reduced.

Ruth L., Salem, Ohio

Dear Heloise: It’s convenient to store herbs and spices above the stove, but that’s not the best place to keep them. The heat robs them of flavor in a short time. For fresher-tasting herbs and spices, keep them in a cool, dry place, as far from the heat and light as possible.

Tanya C., Altoona, Pa.

Dear Heloise: Recently, my husband bought a deep freezer so we could buy groceries in bulk. However, we’re not sure how long meats and poultry can safely be frozen. Help?

Sandy T., via email

Sandy T.: Here are some general guidelines:

Beef, roasts and steaks: six to 12 months

Beef, ground: three to four months

Chicken or turkey, whole: 12 months

Chicken parts: nine months

It’s important to be sure that the item is well wrapped and put in a freezer-safe bag to prevent freezer burn.

Dear Readers: Microwaving in round or oval containers will help foods heat more evenly. The corners of rectangular containers tend to receive more energy, often causing foods to dry out or overheat.

