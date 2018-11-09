Dear Readers: Having a dog can help us relieve stress, but what if dogs develop anxiety themselves? It’s possible. Thunder, the vacuum cleaner, not enough exercise, being home alone all day, holiday visitors — all are triggers.

Symptoms? Chewing, heavy breathing, walking quickly back and forth or whining.

Solutions? Of course, you want to comfort your dog, but experts agree that this is counterproductive. Distracting your dog is a better idea. Dogs are smart, but they can’t think about two things at once.

Getting ready to leave for the day and Rover is stressed? Give him a puzzle toy several minutes before you go; he’ll look forward to this routine.

Ask your veterinarian for other hints to help your dog relieve anxiety.

Dear Readers: Sue and Penny sent a picture of their 9-year-old Shih Tzu/poodle (“Shoodle”?), Mandy, who is sporting some fun goggles! To see Mandy and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Do you have a beautiful blend of a dog? Email a picture to Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: I adopted a brother and sister Chihuahua/pug mix years ago from the Pasadena SPCA. The staff informed me the dogs were 10 years old, and I may not have them long.

Ralph and Beatrice were overweight, with dental issues, but they loved having a yard and grass!

With a good diet and dental and medical care, we shared so many days together. They passed three days apart in their sleep — just before their 23rd birthday!

No one told them they were seniors! Old is beautiful — it has so much to offer. Now, I'm back to the shelter!

Paula B., Covina, Calif.

Paula B.: Good for you. You’re my hero!

Dear Heloise: Our thoughtful family tradition: mother's signature tablecloth. Each guest and family member at Thanksgiving signs the tablecloth at dinner, and many include a poem, doodle or drawing. Afterward, I embroider over the ink for permanence.

Wonderful family memories, especially looking at family members' work who have since passed.

Christine R. in Michigan

Dear Heloise: I've wondered, why do gas prices read "$2.50 9/10 per gallon"?

June W. in Florida

June W. in Florida: This subject is up for debate, but many agree that it’s a fallback to many years ago. In the 1930s, gas was around 15 cents per gallon, and the federal government wanted a piece of the pie for road maintenance, etc.

That fraction of a penny today can add up to millions and millions of dollars over the course of a year.

Dear Heloise: I save my spare change in a can. When it's full, I give it to my grandson. He loves to count out the coins, and it is good practice for him!

Betty M. in Connecticut

