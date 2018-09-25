Dear Readers: Fall is apple harvesting time! Here are some facts about apples, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (usda.gov) and the University of Illinois Extension:

● 2,500 varieties are grown in all 50 states, and they have no fat, sodium or cholesterol.

● At around 100 calories for a medium size, apples also pack a lot of fiber, mostly in the peel.

● Thirty-six apples go into 1 gallon of cider.

● Apples come in red, green and yellow colors.

● Apples ripen up to 10 times faster on the counter, rather than in the refrigerator.

Ask the produce manager at your grocery store for more information about apples!

Dear Heloise: Hostess gifts sound great. But in theory, for any hostess over the age of 50, may I suggest one word? "Consumables" — flowers, food, candy, scented soaps, candles, etc. We (people over 50) don't need more stuff.

Virginia H., via email

Virginia H.: How lovely to bring your hostess some fresh flowers or a delicious snack.

Dear Heloise: Every year, I tuck $5 inside each of my children's backpacks in case Mom and Dad "forget" to give lunch money one day.

It is scary for them to realize that they have no money! If it's used, we replace it until end of the year, and they get to keep it!

Larry O., Garden Grove, Calif.

Dear Heloise: A great way to use aging spices is to make herbal tea. I add rosemary, sage and ginger to a pot of lemon balm tea for a refreshing brew.

Leslie W. in Dallas

Leslie W. in Dallas: I agree! Experimenting with delicious tea flavors is a wonderful way to use spices and concoct your favorites! Add cinnamon or peppermint candies to hot tea for a sweet treat.

Dear Heloise: Before I shower, I comb my hair to get out loose hairs. When I'm done showering, I take a tissue and wipe the drain to pick up any showered hair for the next time or person. This might save a plumbing bill!

Mary Ann M., Orange, Calif.

Dear Heloise: When I would run out of an item I purchase infrequently, I couldn't remember where I bought it. Now, I write down the name of the store on the item as soon as I get it home.

Your column is a treasure! I've learned so much from you and your many readers!

Judith E., Cypress, Calif.

Dear Heloise: I found an old lipstick that I had never used before. When I tried to apply it, it was quite dry. I put lip balm on first, and then the lipstick. Much smoother!

Carol L. in Houston

Heloise's column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice.