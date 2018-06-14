Dear Readers: Back in January, I told you that St. Jude’s Ranch for Children had concluded its program in which the children took the fronts of recycled greeting cards and made new cards that were sold in the gift shop and online.

Well, here’s a Heloise update: St. Jude’s will soon be unveiling a new version of the program. In the meantime, you still can send the (front only) recycled cards (except for Hallmark, American Greetings and Disney) to: St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St., Boulder City, NV 89005. Go to stjudesranch.org for more details.

Dear Heloise: Attention, oil companies: Please make the diesel pumps more visible to see when entering your service stations. Pulling a rig around the whole facility while searching for the diesel pumps is frustrating.

A Reader, via email

Dear Heloise: I enjoy using the prepackaged, prewashed lettuce mixes, but they often start going bad and getting slimy before the expiration date.

I found that putting a paper towel in the container helps absorb the extra moisture and extends the life of the salad by several days.

Carolyn G., via email

Dear Heloise: I enjoy your column in the (Spokane, Wash.) Spokesman-Review. Here is what I do with my air popcorn popper:

I pop a couple of batches of popcorn and divide them into quart-size zippered bags. Each day, I pour one into a bowl, spritz with butter spray and a little salt, and voilà — I have a popcorn snack in the afternoon.

Doris B., via email

Dear Heloise: When out exercising (walking, jogging or running), I recommend that individuals wear a reflector at all times, especially during the dark hours; this would increase their visibility to traffic.

Gerald A. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: I have friends who live in townhouses. Their mailboxes are placed two or three next to one another.

When people park on the street in front of these mailboxes, the letter carriers cannot pull up to the boxes.

On any street, let's be kinder and thoughtful, and not park in front of someone's mailbox.

Jean in Arkansas

Dear Heloise: When donating jigsaw puzzles to a nursing home, hospital or for resale, it would be nice if the boxes were taped shut so that there aren't pieces falling out!

I don't know how many times I have purchased a puzzle at a thrift store, only to get it home and have pieces missing.

Lori H. in Minnesota

Dear Heloise: I pour hydrogen peroxide into a glass and place my toothbrush in it and let it soak overnight. I'm amazed at the toothpaste residue on the bottom of the glass, and the toothbrush is clean!

Claudia in Placentia, Calif.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.