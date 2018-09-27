Dear Readers: When you take your pet for a checkup, do you go in the exam room? You should. Ask to be present for all or as many procedures as possible.

You will learn more, and your pet may feel more comfortable. Animals can experience a lot of anxiety, and your being there can help. Be sure to ask your veterinarian if “pet parents” are allowed in the exam room.

Dear Readers: Kathy S. in Marlin, Tex., sent a picture of King James, her 5-year-old Pekehund (half Pekingese and half dachshund). An adorable little camping companion, King James sports a shorter dachshund cut for the hot Texas summer months, then his fur grows long and beautiful (Pekingese hair), keeping him cozy during the winter months.

To see King James and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Dear Heloise: I feed my miniature pinscher a good-quality dry dog food recommended by his vet.

To give him variety and keep him at a healthy weight, I supplement his dog food with vegetables. He gets a few chopped-up baby carrots for lunch. For his evening meal, I add no-salt-added peas or green beans to his dry food.

He loves all three vegetables, and his vet says they are fine for him to eat.

He is a healthy senior dog. At his recent vet appointment, I was complimented on how good he looks.

Debra in Pekin, Ill.

Dear Heloise: I got a new dishwasher, and I saved the silverware caddie out of the old one.

I thought I might put pencils and crayons in it for the children, but it's too deep, and of course there are holes in the bottom and some crayons fall out. Do you have any ideas about how it might be used?

Sherry G., Cecil, Ala.

Sherry G.: I love the repurposing! How about a letter and office-supply holder for your home office, a display for dried flowers and herbs on the kitchen counter, or a catchall for the laundry room? A fresh coat of paint can brighten it up, and weave a pretty ribbon in between the slots! Tie with a fluffy bow.

Dear Heloise: I love reading your columns! I would like to find out if there is a place to recycle rags (worn-out T-shirts, other clothing items, etc.).

Ann in San Antonio

Ann in San Antonio: Surprisingly, the major charity organizations will take rags and torn and stained clothes. They can sell them as cleaning cloths. Call your neighborhood donation place and ask. Separate the rags from the clothing items that you donate. Don’t forget to ask for a tax receipt.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.