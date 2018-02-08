Dear Readers: You might pick a seat in the emergency exit row on the airplane because it has more legroom. That’s understandable, but be aware that if you sit in the emergency exit row, you have to be prepared to help the crew, if necessary.

Here are some of the requirements that airlines have, which are in compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration:

Be able to read and understand printed instructions.

Be willing and able to follow commands from the crew.

Be able to communicate to other passengers.

You must have excellent eyesight and hearing.

You can’t have pets or young children with you in the row.

The use of a seat belt extender in the emergency row is not allowed.

This is a partial list — contact your airline before you board for a complete list of requirements. Safety is always priority one!

Dear Heloise: Senior citizens typically downsize and move into smaller homes. We bargain-shop and use coupons. But it seems sales and coupons today apply only to quantity buying!

Where do we seniors store eight rolls of paper towels, 48 rolls of toilet paper or two large bottles of laundry detergent, and why buy two dozen eggs to get one free?

A Frustrated Shopper, Somerset, Pa.

Frustrated Shopper: I totally agree! Stocking up may work for young, large families, but for seniors with limited space, a little goes a long way! Coupon-issuers, are you listening?

Dear Heloise: When I’m texting, I’ve found that it’s quicker to type the lowercase “L” instead of shifting to make a capital “I.” It looks the same. Just an observation!

Jody W., age 14, Hammond, Ind.

Dear Heloise: I take full advantage of the concierge in hotels. Concierges know the discounts to shows, restaurants, amusement parks and even how to get such services as dry cleaning, mail and spa appointments.

A concierge is a key player in the hotel staff — use him or her, and tip if the service is extraordinary!

Robin S., Fort Wayne, Ind.

Robin S.: Definitely make friends with the hotel staff, including the concierge. It’s their job, and their passion, to help us have an enjoyable, fulfilling and safe stay at their property.

If you’re a visitor, the hotel may be one of the few sites that represents the city you’re in! I fully support the hotel industry — I’ve been a road warrior and have been staying in hotels for more than 40 years.

Dear Heloise: When someone gives me cookies, a cake or candy in a tin or plastic storage container, I like to return the container full of another yummy treat. I just think it’s good manners and a nice gesture toward the original giver!

Meredith R., Yuma, Ariz.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.