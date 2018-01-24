Dear Heloise: When you’re traveling, it might be an appealing idea to put your valuables in a room safe, but too many of the hotel employees have the master combination. It’s better to not bring valuables with you in the first place, but if you must, lock your valuables in the hotel’s central safe. Fewer people will be able to get to that safe.

Don B. in Las Vegas

Dear Heloise: I just read about thieves who target social media accounts to see who is posting pictures of their vacation as they travel. Apparently, when you say you are in some other location, it’s a way to advertise that you’re not home and that the house probably is vacant. This inspires thieves to take a chance and break in. It’s better to wait until you get back home to post any shots of your vacation. And have a trusted friend occasionally check your home to make sure there are no broken windows or doors that have been tampered with while you were gone.

Ida J., Lakeside, Va.

Dear Heloise: As we age, we often forget how necessary it is to keep moving. First, check with your doctor to see what he or she recommends, based on your physical abilities, health and endurance. You don’t have to go to the gym every day to stay active; it could be as simple as taking a leisurely walk, raking the leaves or slow-dancing in your own living room. During commercial breaks on TV, stand up and stretch. You might even want to sign up for yoga classes. But above all else, listen to your doctor’s advice concerning what you should or should not be doing, and if at all possible, keep moving.

Kristine M., Hampton, Va.

Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Colorado Springs Gazette, and here is an idea I haven’t seen before: We keep our prescriptions and vitamins in a big basket. Looking down into the basket, all you see are similar lids. So, we marked the lids accordingly with our initials. Now it’s easy to pull out just what we need.

Kris L., Colorado Springs

Dear Heloise: I enjoy reading your column in the Abilene Reporter-News, and I have a hint for you: When returning to your vehicle with a load of sacks or packages, most of the items will be in whichever hand you use the most, leaving the other hand free. Therefore, keep your car keys in the pocket below the hand that’s free. It keeps you from having to set down your packages to get your keys.

Julia P., Abilene, Tex.

Dear Readers: Let’s test your food IQ! After a meal, should hot food be refrigerated immediately, or should you let it cool first?

Answer: Refrigerate it right away. Keep bacteria growth down by keeping food in the refrigerator.

