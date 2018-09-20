Dear Readers: Today’s sound off is about leaving a pet outside all year.

“Dear Heloise: One of my neighbors got a large dog and keeps it in their backyard. They claim that it’s too large to live in the house. If that’s the case, then don’t get a large dog. It’s too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter to leave a pet outside all year. A doghouse does not provide the protection a dog needs. Besides the elements, animals get lonely.

“Dogs and cats need human interaction, so if you’re not willing to bring your pet indoors or feed it a healthy diet, then please don’t get a pet or watchdog or any animal at all.”

Elsa and Frank T., Tempe, Ariz.

Dear Readers: Here are some new uses for old neckties:

● Cut one down to make into a boy’s tie.

● Braid three of them together to make a pet toy.

● Cut them up and make into baby quilts or pillows.

Dear Heloise: We have a terrible smell coming from our refrigerator. What should I do to get rid of the odor?

Elaine J., Hollywood, Fla.

Elaine J.: First take everything out of the refrigerator, including shelves. Wash down the interior with warm, soapy water, then wipe with a clean, damp cloth to remove any soap. Dry with another clean cloth.

To keep refrigerator odors at bay, place an open box of baking soda on a shelf, or if you’re worried about it spilling, pour the baking soda into a plastic food container and poke holes in the lid. Works great! For other cleaning and deodorizing hints involved baking soda, order my Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes pamphlet by sending $5, along with a long, stamped (71 cents), self-addressed envelope, to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. When it’s time to replace the baking soda (the recommendation is every three months), pour it down the drain as a deodorizer.

Dear Heloise: When you are frosting a cake, sprinkle a little powdered sugar or flour on the cake, and you'll find the icing stays put rather than sliding around.

Jennifer M., Hawthorne, Nev.

Dear Heloise: Before I shower, I always rinse and clean my hairbrush and comb. During rehab, my therapist asked me why I did that every day. I told her clean hair needed a clean brush. I'm 91, and I read your column in the Journal-News.

Hilda C., Hamilton, Ohio

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.