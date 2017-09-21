Dear Readers: When you are riding in the back seat of a car, taxicab or ride-sharing service, do you buckle your seat belt? It’s important to do so. Adults, children and animals all should be in approved restraint devices, regardless of where seated.

Remember physics class? In the event of a collision, your body will continue to move unless something acts against it (the seat belt, in this case, to restrain you). If your body is moving, you can become a projectile and seriously injure other people in the vehicle, and become injured yourself.

It may or may not be the law in your state. Check the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA.org) for the laws of your state, and remember, safety is always priority No. 1.

Dear Heloise: I hate the “new” washing machines. I like water to fill the tub. My towels have an odor like mildew.

I hope you can help me. I’m glad you picked up where your mom left off.

Dana W., Memphis

Dana W.: Yes, I can help you. Here are some hints:

● Don’t overload the washer.

● Layer towels evenly in the washer.

● Fabric softener is not good for towels — it can impede absorption.

● Using the hottest washer setting, add ½ to ¾ cup of baking soda with a small amount of detergent in the washer. Launder as usual, and dry. This should help eliminate the sour smell.

Did you know that baking soda is a workhorse around the house? It’s great for cooking, cleaning and beauty — a multitude of uses for only pennies per use!

I’ve compiled my favorite baking soda hints and recipes in a handy pamphlet — would you like to receive one? It’s easy! Visit Heloise.com and click on the upper right corner of the home page to order, or send a long, stamped, self-addressed envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Make a paste of baking soda, warm water and soap to scrub hands with.

Dear Heloise: I think you might like this and pass it on. I live in a retirement community. Every other year, our card club has a home decor exchange and luncheon.

The ladies bring their items to my house, and I stage them, then we shop. The items left over, we donate. The following year we do fashion items, which includes clothing, shoes, jewelry and more.

What a great way to reduce, reuse, repurpose and recycle!

Georgia C., via fax

Dear Heloise: I’m so accustomed to my cellphone offering “auto-correct” that I wish my PC would do the same! True, I have spell check, but that auto-correct is faster!

Jimmy Y. in St. Louis

Dear Heloise: I keep an old leather belt in the trunk to loop through handles of shopping bags to carry more of them more easily!

Jenna B. in Arizona

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.