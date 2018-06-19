Dear Readers: Butter or margarine — what’s your preference? Here are some hints to help:

One tablespoon of butter has about 100 calories and 7 grams of saturated fat. The same amount of margarine has around 75 calories and 2.5 grams of saturated fat.

Butter sometimes gets a bad rap because it’s made from cow’s milk and is heavy in saturated fat. Consumption of lots of saturated fat can lead to heart disease.

Margarine is made from vegetable oil, and it has less saturated fat, but margarine can contain trans fat, which also can increase your cholesterol and your likelihood of a cardiovascular condition.

Expert researchers typically agree that either butter or margarine is fine in moderation. See what your doctor recommends, and always read the nutritional information on the label.

Dear Heloise: We have several ceramic decorations displayed throughout our home. They are expensive and delicate. What would you suggest that we use to clean them?

A Reader, Portland, Ind.

Reader: The best and easiest way to dust delicate items is to use an inexpensive, fluffy makeup, paint or shaving brush: perfect for getting into small areas, and the bristles won’t scratch the item.

To keep dust at bay, store your collectibles in a glass cabinet.

Dear Heloise: My grandson (age 4) was helping me make a marinade, and I asked him to get the Worcestershire sauce. He came back with it and said, "Here's the 'wash your sister' sauce!"

Laura S. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: My co-workers at my office tease me for bringing my lunch to work every day, but it's really a matter of math: For $20, I can buy two meals in the cafeteria at work, or I can buy lunchmeat, bread, tea and salads for five days.

I did invest in a pretty, insulated lunch bag, so my lunch comes to the office with me in style.

Mary H. in Cleveland

Dear Heloise: I wonder if black patent leather shoes are seasonal? I remember getting new black patent leather shoes as a child!

Barbara Y., via email

Barbara Y.: Shiny patent leather shoes, bags and belts can be classic staples of your wardrobe all year long. Patent leather used to be relegated to formal occasions, but today, patent leather is appropriate for all seasons and situations!

Cleaning patent leather is a cinch: Wipe with a dry microfiber cloth. To lessen a scratch, daub on a tiny amount of rubbing alcohol, and buff gently.

Dear Heloise: I carry a sheet of address labels to use on raffle tickets.

Mary A., Temple, N.H.

Mary A.: Lots of us are overrun with these labels, Mary! Readers, what are your favorite uses for them?

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.