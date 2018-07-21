Dear Heloise: I had a recipe that called for buttermilk, and I didn't have any in the house. Since I live out in the country, a grocery store isn't just around the corner. I used plain milk, but would love to know what I can use for a substitute in the future.

Darcy T. in Minnesota

Darcy T.: No buttermilk? One solution is to add 1 tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice to a cup of regular milk. Allow this to sit for 10 minutes so it can thicken, then add it to the recipe. You also can substitute yogurt in some recipes for baked goods. For other substitutes and seasonings, you might enjoy my pamphlet Heloise’s Seasonings, Sauces and Substitutes. Just send $3, along with a long envelope that is stamped (71 cents) and self-addressed, to: Heloise/Seasonings, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. You’ll find a number of items you can substitute when you’re out of the product a recipe calls for. There also are sauces and seasonings to enhance many recipes.

Dear Heloise: I have a very hard time keeping my bacon from sticking together. When I try to remove it from the package, I end up shredding it because the bacon sticks together. Help!

Carol J., Ponca City, Okla.

Carol J.: Roll your bacon package in a tube shape, with the bacon facing outward, and put a rubber band around it before you refrigerate it. This may help it not stick together.

Dear Heloise: What can I do when my gravy is too thin? My husband loves thick, rich gravy, but mine usually is a disappointment!

Marcy F., Bryan, Tex.

Marcy F.: First, reheat the gravy. Next, dissolve a little extra cornstarch in water (don’t overdo the water) and add to the gravy, stirring constantly until thickness is achieved.

Dear Heloise: Recently, I got my first apartment, and I'm learning to cook, mostly by trial and error. I bought a cookbook that has a recipe calling for "mace." Surely that doesn't mean the same stuff you spray in case of attack, but what is it, and how is it used?

Stephan W., Petoskey, Mich.

Stephan W.: Mace is made from the lacy covering of nutmeg’s outer shell. You’ll find it’s usually used to flavor doughnuts, hot dogs and English fruitcakes. You’ll also find it in some barbecue sauces or in pumpkin pie mixtures.

Dear Heloise: How can I get angel food cake out of the pan without tearing it apart? I use my sharpest knife and clean the blade often, but it still seems to get tears on the sides.

Roberta W., via email

Roberta W.: Use a very light coating of cooking oil on the inside of the cake pan. Allow the cake to cool for at least two or more hours before trying to get the cake out.

Dear Heloise: Is it really safe to drink day-old coffee?

Cassie P., Maywood, Neb.

Cassie P.: Since coffee is very acidic, it helps keep down the bacterial growth. Drinking unrefrigerated day-old coffee probably will not harm you, but avoid drinking coffee that’s been sitting out more than one day.

Heloise's column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice.