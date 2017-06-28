Dear Heloise: I have a pet sitter stay at our home to care for our beloved dogs when we travel. For my peace of mind, I change the ID tags on their collars to reflect the pet sitter’s cellphone number instead of mine.

This is especially important when we’re on long trips, sometimes out of the country or on a cruise ship.

Nancy in California

Nancy in California: Wonderfu! Readers, what other pet/travel hints can you come up with?

Dear Readers: Tony S., via email, sent a picture of the gorgeous kitchen space-taker tchotchke on top of the refrigerator, also known as Binx the black cat, with bright-yellow eyes — so stunning! To see Binx and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Do you have a funny, furry and fabulous friend you’d like to share? Email Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: Help! What’s the difference between white and cider vinegar?

I read you in The (Van Wert, Ohio) Times Bulletin.

A Faithful Reader, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Faithful Reader: Ah, vinegar — one of my favorites. White vinegar and cider vinegar are similar; they are both made of acetic acid.

White vinegar typically has more acid (between 5 percent and 8 percent), is more sour and generally is more effective in cleaning.

Cider vinegar is derived from apples and has a golden color, and can include a harmless residue in the bottle, from the heating process, called “mother of vinegar.”

Cider vinegar often is promoted as a health agent, although many of these claims are not proven.

Vinegar is cheap, readily available and safe. Would you like a collection of my favorite vinegar hints and recipes? Visit Heloise.com to order, or send a stamped (70 cents), long, self-addressed envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5001. Freeze any variety of vinegar in an ice-cube tray, and toss a few down the garbage disposal periodically to freshen. Run the disposal with cold water to chop up the vinegar cubes.

Dear Heloise: I go to outdoor farmers markets, and I am astonished how some people act toward vendors and others. I have seen people with $50 or $100 bills expecting change for a $2 purchase. Be considerate of the vendors.

Also, when visiting with friends at the market, step to the side, and don’t extend pet leashes or baby strollers out. This is a tripping hazard.

A Reader, Columbus, Ohio

Dear Heloise: My friend and I live together. If we’re both at home and she needs me, she calls me on my cellphone. If I’m in a different part of the house, I will know to come help her.

She is 95, and I am 88!

Guilda M., North Port, Fla.

Dear Heloise: Living close to the beach and with dirty, sandy feet from time to time, I found a way to easily scrub them up, shiny-clean!

I keep a bottle of inexpensive shampoo in the shower, grab a heavy washcloth, load it up with shampoo and scrub away. Shiny feet — it works!

Susie in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.