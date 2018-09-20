Dear Heloise: We inherited my uncle's camper, and the sink has rust stains. Do you have a cleaning formula that I can use instead of commercial cleaners?

Evelyn G., Shreveport, La.

Evelyn G.: For a job like that, I’d recommend slicing a lemon in half and dipping it in borax. Then scrub the surface, rinse well and dry. Borax is abrasive and should get off that grime. If you need other suggestions on homemade cleaning solutions, you can get my pamphlet Heloise’s Homemade Cleaning Solutions. Just send $5, along with a long, stamped (71 cents), self-addressed envelope, to: Heloise/ Cleaners, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. This formula works great for rust stains on porcelain or enamel tubs and sinks, but don’t use it on granite, glazed tile, laminate, marble or other surfaces that scratch easily.

Dear Heloise: Since I travel for a living, I've discovered that plastic, resealable bags are a girl's best friend. I place my pantyhose in them and never have a snag, jewelry is easier to find, and I don't have shampoo spilled on my clothes! Never mind the fancy little travel bags.

Karen J. in Atlanta

Dear Heloise: My sister was having a baby shower, and she received so many nice gifts that there wasn't anything she actually needed. So I typed up a coupon that read: "Four hours of babysitting — your home or mine." I put in a gift certificate to a baby store with it, and she said that it was her favorite gift.

Ivy T., Cuero, Tex.

Dear Heloise: As a way to say "thank you" to my parents and my in-laws for their help and generosity at our wedding, I took two of our wedding invitations, along with two photos of my husband and me at our wedding, and had them framed with the invitation and the photo side by side. It was a keepsake gift for each of them to remember our lovely wedding.

Isabelle and Thomas W., Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii

Dear Heloise: I spray on cologne in my walk-in closet so that the extra fragrance will stay in the closet to make it smell nice instead of dissipating in the air. A friend of mine sprays cotton balls with her favorite perfume and lays them on her shelves. But never spray perfume directly on your clothing, because it will damage the fabric or leave a stain.

Connie A., Brunswick, Maine

Dear Heloise: If you have stale bread, remember that stale bread makes good bread pudding. It also can be used for French toast, or cubed and toasted in the oven for croutons. We like to push stale bread into muffin caps, toast it and use as egg cups. A quick snack is to take stale bread, soak it in condensed milk, sprinkle with flaked coconut and toast in the oven until the coconut is golden.

Dannie S. in Dallas

