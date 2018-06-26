Dear Heloise: Here is another banana suggestion: More than 50 years ago, a friend told me to individually wrap each banana in aluminum foil before placing it in the refrigerator. Even after a week, the skin may look a bit dark, but the banana will still be firm.

Laura L., Winter Haven, Fla.

Dear Readers: Do you have a recipe that calls for an unsweetened square of chocolate, but you don’t have any? Try this: Combine 3 level tablespoons of cocoa powder with 1 tablespoon of solid vegetable shortening.

For a ton of other recipe substitutes that will help you out in a pinch, order my Seasonings, Sauces and Substitutes pamphlet by sending $3 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (71 cents) envelope to: Heloise/SSS, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. One of my favorites is combining 6 ounces of cottage cheese and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice as a substitute for sour cream. It works great!

Dear Reader: Ever try a kumquat? They originated in China and Indochina, where they are called “golden oranges” or “golden tangerines.” They resemble a tiny orange but are closer in size to a large olive. There are a number of varieties, but the most common one in America is oval and a bright orange in color. The inside of the kumquat is sour (and contains a seed), but the skin has a sweet taste to it. The fruit ripens in mid to late winter. Kumquats are rich in vitamin C and dietary fiber, and they can be made into jellies or eaten straight from the tree after washing.

Dear Heloise: I have a bet going with my mother-in-law over which is better for light, flaky pie crusts: lard or butter. Which do you recommend for pie crusts?

Helen C., Pinhook, Ind.

Helen C.: It all depends on what type of crust you want. For fruit pies, flaky pie crusts are the best. For this you’ll need to use lard. As the lard evaporates, it creates pockets of steam, and that forms air pockets, making the crust flaky. If you want a mealy crust for cream pies or custard pies (it’s less likely to get soggy), use butter. There’s less evaporation, making the crust firmer.

Dear Heloise: My husband insists that "organic" and "natural" labels are the same thing, but I don't think they are. Are they?

Jean T., Florissant, Mo.

Jean T.: No, they are not the same thing. Generally, “natural” on a food label means no artificial preservatives, coloring or flavor enhancers were used on the item. The term “organic” includes growing methods, and to be truly organic, a farmer must follow organic certification guidelines.

Dear Heloise: What is parboiled? As a bachelor, I just don't know.

Jack J. in San Antonio

Jack J. in San Antonio: It means to boil until partially cooked.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.