Dear Heloise: It's tempting to bring along the family dog when visiting family and friends, because boarding a pet can get expensive.

Hints for visiting with your pet:

1. Is your dog thoroughly housebroken? Food-aggressive or shy? Does your pet need to be crated if you go out?

2. Make sure your pet is welcome.

3. You are responsible for messes your pet makes.

4. Have copies of your pet's vet records.

5. Make sure your pet is microchipped.

6. Bring your pet's food with you.

Peggy H. in San Antonio

Peggy H. in San Antonio: It’s a great time for a weekend getaway, when the leaves are turning. Bring your pets, if it will work for all, for fall!

Dear Readers: Lesley in San Antonio shared a picture of her sweet, smiling 16-year-old Milo, a Beagle mix. He’s the best companion, and has brought joy and love into her life.

To see Milo and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Dear Heloise: I discovered a cloudy haze on the inside of my car windshield. I tried commercial glass cleaner, only to smear the haze!

I thought, "I know what Heloise would suggest — vinegar!" I used white vinegar with a microfiber cloth and then wiped the windshield again with plain water. It worked perfectly — the haze was gone!

I enjoy reading your column in my local paper, the Kirksville (Missouri) Daily Express! Thank you for all your excellent hints and advice.

Janene M., via email

Janene M.: Isn’t vinegar a dream? It’s cheap, available, nontoxic and safe, and I’ve used it throughout my career. I’ve compiled my favorite vinegar hints and even a few yummy recipes into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy! Visit Heloise.com to order, or send a stamped (71 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, together with $5, to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. You’re right on track with the microfiber cloth — no lint left behind!

Dear Heloise: To your readers: Please think about what size an outdoor plant will become, and plant accordingly.

That little tree will become a 50-foot giant that will cover your neighbor's roof.

The vine will find its way to your neighbor's eaves.

The creeping ground cover will creep its way over to your neighbor's yard.

Anything deciduous will shed its leaves.

I write this out of personal experience and frustration. I enjoy reading your column in the (Vancouver, Wash.) Columbian.

A Reader, via email

Dear Heloise: I am a trash collector for my planet. A common thing found on our beach: cigarette butts.

As I walk my dogs, I use their doggy bags to pick up cigarette butts. I'm planning to get tin buckets to fill with sand, and I'll attach a laminated sign: "Put your butts here — save the planet."

Marilyn A., Santa Monica, Calif.

