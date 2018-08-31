Dear Heloise: Is there a law against a young child pumping gas at the self-service island?

A Reader in Pennsylvania

Reader in Pennsylvania: There’s no law against it, but it’s not a good idea. Having a child “help” by pumping gas can cause a multitude of problems. Kids’ lungs aren’t fully developed, and breathing gas fumes can cause damage to their lungs and eyes.

Also, children’s hand-eye coordination is not advanced; splashing is almost guaranteed. What’s a good age to start pumping gas? When you get your learner’s permit.

Other safety hints:

● It’s against the law to pump gas into an unapproved container.

● Turn off your engine while pumping gas.

● Obviously, no smoking.

● Don’t walk away from your vehicle while filling your car.

Dear Heloise: When I lend something to a friend, I take a picture of it and caption it with the name of who has it. I might sound like a Grinch, but I get my stuff back!

Gary in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Gary in Fort Wayne, Ind.: Nothing wrong with keeping up with who’s got what!

Dear Heloise: Many stores keep their shopping carts in the hot sun. Driving through a lot one day, I was horrified to see an adult place a baby with nothing on her legs in a cart.

My hint: Check the temperature of the seat of shopping carts before placing a child in it, lest the child get burned, especially if the child's legs are bare. Or bring something to pad the seat, even for older children.

Gloria P., Riverside, Calif.

Dear Heloise: This hint is for those of us who fumble with a cellphone. Everyone has a beverage koozie lying around. It can be a flexible, lightweight, perfectly sized, padded "holster" for a cellphone in your pocket.

The phone stays well positioned, slides out smoothly, prevents hitting apps, helps protect if dropped and gives you a cushioned resting pad.

Jack K., Billings, Mont.

Dear Heloise: In answer to your reader who mentioned having trouble remembering passwords, I use index cards, one for each password, and file them alphabetically in a small file box. It is always easy to find the password that I need.

Saralyn S., Dodge City, Kan.

Saralyn S.: Great! Readers, there’s nothing wrong with writing down your passwords; just make sure you keep them in a safe spot.

You may tell a trusted family member, in case he or she needs to access something in your records.

Dear Heloise: Some emails from friends end up in my spam box. Every day, I check what's in my spam box, "unspam" it if it doesn't belong there and read it. Thanks for sharing so much valuable info with me through the Maui News in Hawaii.

Miss Maui Mary, via email

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.