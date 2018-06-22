Dear Heloise: My son has a summer service project where he collects cans of food for the food bank. It occurred to me that with cans, you need can openers!

Sure, many cans have pull tabs, but some don't. Handheld can openers can be purchased for just a few dollars, so I encourage anyone donating cans of food: Pick up a can opener, too!

Helen B., Fort Lauderdale

Helen B.: A Heloise high-five to your son, and to you, Helen.

Dear Heloise: When visiting someone in the hospital, here are a few quick hints:

● Keeping your voice low is critical, as loud noises can upset other patients.

● Young children usually are not the best company in the hospital. They can get bored easily.

● And my last hint is a big one: Sitting on the patient's bed is a big no-no. Sit on the side chair. You can disrupt someone, make the patient feel uncomfortable and possibly injure them by sitting on the bed.

A Reader, via email

Dear Heloise: My wife "lost" her small black wallet. She canceled all our credit cards and spent hours getting a new driver's license. She then found the wallet at the bottom of her large purse. I put reflective duct tape around the wallet to prevent it from being "lost" in the future.

P.S., Pearland, Tex.

P.S.: A cautionary tale! Wallets that blend in with bag linings or are tossed in the bottom of a big bag can disappear in minutes.

Readers, you also can try bag organizers, slip pockets inside the bag and colorful pull tabs to help you find your wallet inside your purse.

Dear Readers: Time for a postal pricing primer:

● The price to mail a typical 1-ounce, first-class letter is 50 cents.

● Each additional ounce for a first-class letter is 21 cents.

● To mail a postcard costs 35 cents.

What about the “forever” stamp? Good question. The stamp’s value is always the same as a first-class postage stamp, which is currently 50 cents.

Regardless of any price hikes the U.S. Postal Service may implement, the “forever” stamp will always be valid to mail a letter weighing 1 ounce or less.

Don’t forget the joy of writing (and receiving) a handwritten card or letter to a family member or friend.

Dear Heloise: I organize my earrings on a splash pan cover.

A Reader, via email

Reader: I love it! A splash pan cover, or splash screen, is a round mesh cover made of silicone or stainless steel, placed on top of a frying pan. It’s used to catch splattering oil, and it sells for around $20. Because it has lots of holes, earrings would be right at home here.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.