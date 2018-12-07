Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about irresponsible drivers on our roads.

“Dear Heloise: We all have turn signals with our cars, so why is it some people don’t turn theirs on when they decide to make a turn, or turn it on just as they are about to turn? I realize driving is an “overlearned” experience, but a stop sign means ‘stop,’ not ‘slowly roll past the sign.’ Now, with the roads becoming icy in many states, it’s more important than ever to drive with care. With the holidays comes drinking, and the police are cracking down on drunk drivers. A DUI can kill your chances of getting a good job or a promotion, and it might land you in jail.

“Please remember: It’s not just a vehicle for transportation; it’s thousands of pounds of steel and rubber. Drive with caution.”

Elizabeth W., Norwood, Ohio

Dear Readers: Here are some supermarket hints:

● Make a list of needed items and stick to it.

● Buy often-used items in bulk, if you have the storage.

● Don’t shop for grocery items when you’re hungry.

● Organize your coupons and keep them in a separate envelope or compartment in your purse or wallet.

Dear Heloise: I have a glass-top stove and have been told not to use my cast-iron skillet on it. Nothing tastes the same as when it's cooked in a cast-iron skillet. It was always my go-to kitchen item, so now what should I do?

Betty D., Van Wert, Ohio

Betty D.: Don’t throw out your skillet just yet. You can use a cast-iron skillet, but there are certain precautions you need to take. First, the Cookware Manufacturers Association advises that you must understand the characteristics of cooking with cast iron on a glass-top stove. The skillet MUST have a flat bottom. Any burn areas or rough spots must be filed off before using. It’s best to place the skillet on the stove before turning on the stove, and use only medium heat. Lift the skillet to move it; never slide it across the glass surface. The skillet must fit the size of the burner.

Dear Heloise: My baby-fine hair is always "droopy." I'd use a curling iron, but the volume and curl would just seem to slide out halfway through the morning. Then a hairdresser told me to first bend forward when drying my hair with a hair dryer, and get the roots dry while my hair is dangling toward the floor. Next, I use a very light blast of hair spray where I plan to curl my hair and use the curling iron after the hair spray dries. No more limp hair.

Karen B., Fairmont, W.Va.

Dear Heloise: When I'm shipping packages, I use tea bags as cushioning material, instead of air pillows or foam. This is an extra treat for the recipient!

Gina A. in New York

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.