Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about cars that hog the road and endanger bicycle riders.

“Dear Heloise: Today, while my biking group was in our bike lane, a driver drove so close that she knocked a rider off the bike. Thank heavens he had his helmet on! She claimed it was an accident, that she didn’t see him, but with nine of us in colorful outfits, in a single line, we’re hard to miss. This isn’t the first time it’s happened.

“I know we drive slower than cars because we’re pedaling, but please stay out of our lane, and we’ll do our best to stay away from yours. We have as much right to be on the road as a car, and many of us are going as fast as we can while trying to build up endurance for competitions.”

Terry V., Austin

Dear Readers: When you have empty tissue boxes, don’t throw them away. First, if you or your children want to decorate them, it can be a lot of fun. Then you can use them for other things, such as:

● In the kitchen — use to store plastic grocery bags.

● In the bathroom — use to store cotton balls or makeup-remover pads.

● Remove the entire top and store cat toys for Fluffy.

● Use one to store receipts or coupons.

● Use as a trash collector in your car.

Dear Heloise: I enjoy your column with its many hints in the Dayton (Ohio) Daily News. Today, however, I have a hint for you:

I was wrapping a wedding gift of flatware to help complete the couple’s dinnerware. I was looking for something to cushion the pieces in the package, so I wrapped each piece in a clean dust rag that the bride can use, instead of tissue paper that would get thrown out.

Jane A., Beavercreek, Ohio

Dear Readers: Here are two questions related to refrigerating food:

“How long can I keep cooked chicken in my refrigerator?”

Sadie D., Inkster, Mich.

“How long will bacon and sausage stay fresh in my refrigerator?”

Patsy L., Dagger Falls, Idaho

Sadie, cooked chicken will keep well for three to four days in a refrigerator and two to six months in a freezer.

Patsy, bacon will stay fresh enough to eat for seven days in the refrigerator and one month in the freezer.

Sausage usually will keep for one to two days in the refrigerator, and one to two months in the freezer.

Dear Heloise: So many young people are under the misconception that as they move through life, they’ll make more money and they’ll be happy because they won’t have any worries. That type of thinking leads to disappointment. Go after the dream, not the money. Don’t base your life strictly on how much money you can make. A soul-crushing career will only make you miserable. You’ll work a long time, so make sure that it’s something you really enjoy doing, then do the best work you can.

Margaret B., Inglewood, Calif.

