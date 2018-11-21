Dear Readers: Cats are sometimes solitary creatures, so it can be hard to tell if they are not feeling well. Here are some hints to look for:

● Water consumption up? It could be a kidney/thyroid problem or diabetes.

● Grooming gone down? Your cat could be overweight, or have teeth problems or arthritis.

● Meowing more? Cats can’t tell you they are sick, but they can meow.

● Breath quality down? It could be dental problems, or possible heart issues.

● Crankiness up? Perhaps it’s general pain or old age.

● Use of the litter box down? Stress, most likely, or an infection.

These are general guidelines; always get a professional opinion from your veterinarian.



Cora S. in Kansas City, Mo., shared this picture of her yellow Lab, Lola. (Reader photo)

Dear Readers: Cora S. in Kansas City, Mo., shared a hilarious picture of her sweet yellow Lab, Lola, who is looking longingly at the face of a sitting skeleton, which is part of Cora’s Halloween vignette!

To see Lola and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Do you have a humorous holiday helper? We’re now looking for holiday “fur babies.” Email a picture along with age, breed and name to Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: When our children were young. I kept a small "restaurant bag" packed in the car: bibs, wipes, snacks (to keep them satisfied if the food was delayed), flexible straws, a spillproof cup and crayons. Items can be adjusted depending on the child's age.

Also, I'm not a fan of teaching children to use electronics at the table, so quiet activities were my choice. Children need to learn to sit at a restaurant (not run around).

We avoided taking our little ones into a busy restaurant when the kids were tired. We often chose to eat out in the late afternoon when it was less busy. Love your column!

Susan, via email

Dear Readers: Gold is beautiful, but do you know all there is to know about it? Twenty-four-karat gold has no alloys — it is pure gold, soft and easily malleable. But it also can scratch, so it is not suitable for use by itself for most applications.

Eighteen-karat gold is 75 percent pure gold, and 14-karat gold is 58.3 percent. What makes up the difference? Mixtures of nickel, zinc, silver and copper are added to the gold to strengthen it.

Ten-karat gold, by the way, is 41.6 percent gold.

Dear Heloise: I hollow out red, yellow and green bell peppers, and use them to hold dips and sauces. Makes for a fun conversation starter, and a colorful table!

Helen M. in Ohio

Dear Heloise: I like to grow small salad tomatoes, and I noticed that when they ripened, they'd just disappear! I wondered who was taking my little tomatoes until I saw the culprits — two young squirrels!

June W., Gainesville, Fla.

