Dear Heloise: I see that I can deposit a check by taking a picture of it. What can you tell me about this?

Karen D. in Kentucky

Karen D. in Kentucky: This is called “remote deposit capture,” or “RDC.” The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. says this is a safe way to deposit a check. Here is how it works:

You need to download your bank’s or credit union’s mobile banking app on your phone or tablet computer. When you have a check to deposit, sign the back of the check (endorse it). The app will prompt you to take a picture of the check, front and back.

Then you will choose which account to deposit the funds into, and enter the dollar amount of the check. The app will let you know right away that the transaction was successful.

Here are some hints:

● Make sure the entire check is photographed, centered and in focus.

● Your cellphone provider may charge you a data fee — inquire about that; the financial institution typically does not charge for this service.

● Keep the original check until you are sure there are no problems with the deposit.

This is a timesaver, so check with your bank about this service.

Dear Heloise: When tackling the chore of cleaning or even painting kitchen cabinets, it often is difficult to see the underside of the cabinets I’m working on, and the constant bending of my neck and back made the job slow and hard.

I found that by positioning a mirror on the counter below where I’m working, I didn’t have to bend constantly to look to see if I’d gotten it all, or had missed any spots.

Phyllis F., Rootstown, Ohio

Dear Readers: Here are some quickie hints for dorm-life decorating:

● The dorm mattresses may be extra long. Look for extra-long sheets.

● Bring cleaning supplies. The dorm office may not provide these, or it might have just brooms and vacuums.

● Bring pictures of family and friends to warm the space.

● Coordinate with your roommate, if you have one, on colors.

Dear Heloise: I wrap a rubber band around each end of a hanger. This prevents blouses and T-shirts from slipping off the hanger and ending up on the floor in the closet!

Barbara H. in Arizona

Dear Heloise: Today, everything is at our fingertips. Got a question? Look up the answer on the Internet on your phone.

The thrill of the pursuit of information seemingly is over. I loved going to the library, flipping through the paper catalogue and going on a treasure hunt for the book I wanted up in “the stacks” (the book storage area).

Just curious — what do your readers think of this? Is the library becoming a dinosaur?

Rick D. in Pennsylvania

Heloise's column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice.