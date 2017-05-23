Dear Readers: A springtime Saturday is the perfect time to check out your plumbing mechanisms:

Tighten loose connections to the washing machine, and check the hoses for signs of wear, like cracks and leakage. The washer tends to get used more in the summer, especially with a busy family, so prevention is a good practice. Every three years is a good interval for replacement of hoses.

Next, be careful about what goes down the garbage disposal. Thick summery food waste, like corncobs and husks, watermelon rinds and banana peels, most likely will overtax your disposal. Place these items in your compost pile. Run plenty of cold water with whatever items you do send through the disposal.

You always can call your plumber to come and inspect your sewer lines. Inquire about trees that are close to the house during the inspection. Root growth can be a problem.

Dear Readers: Betty in Austin, sent pictures of her furry-for-sure golden longhair cat, Patrick, before and after a trim! He looks like a different fellow!

Do you have a funny and furry friend (in need of a trip to the groomer or not) you’d like to share? Email Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: Choke chains are terrible for dogs. You cannot train a dog using fear and intimidation. Also, the chain can catch on carpet and furniture indoors, and on tree branches and other things in the yard. I don’t know why these horrible things were ever designed!

If you are training your dog, it is best to use reassurance, encouragement and positive reinforcement. Do you think I’ve made myself clear on how I feel about this subject? Thanks for your column.

Mary S., Hammond, Ind.

Mary S.: Great information. Yes, choke chains should be avoided.

Dear Heloise: Unfortunately, I broke my ceramic spoon rest. I tried to glue it back together with ordinary white household glue. It fell apart. I decided to use transparent tape after I reglued it. I set it overnight, and then removed the tape. It has held together, and still does! I thought that might be helpful to your readers.

Patricia T. in Wildwood, FL

Dear Heloise: I just had a loved one pass away, and I received many cards with money in them.

One thing that I had never heard of before was that several cards had a book of stamps for the thank-you cards.

This is a great idea. Next time, instead of money or flowers, I will send a book of stamps with my card.

Rae T., Omaha

Rae T.: My condolences on your loss.

Dear Readers: Did you know that ripe bananas can be refrigerated for three to five days so they will still be usable to peel or mash for smoothies, bread, cakes and pudding. Here’s to less waste!

