Dear Readers: The dog’s water and food bowls get used every day, but how often do they get cleaned? Here’s a good habit to get into: Every other day, empty the dog’s water bowl completely (water your houseplants with it?), wipe with a towel and add fresh, cold water.

Once a week, empty the water bowl, spray with disinfectant cleaner, scrub gently and rinse thoroughly. The food bowl should get cleaned more often.

This will prevent slime buildup on the water’s surface, and wet and dry food will always be fresh.

Dear Readers: Craig S. in Ventura County, Calif., sent a picture of his two dogs, Bob and Jerry. Craig says they always lie together in complementary positions.

Dear Readers: There are “people foods” that are okay to give your dog! Apples (no seeds), green beans, yogurt, small amounts of plain bread and cheese, cooked eggs, pumpkin puree and even coconut are all safe for your dog. These foods contain lots of fiber and vitamins.

Check with your veterinarian to make sure that “people foods” are a good addition to your dog’s diet.

Dear Heloise: Even if people have childproof caps on their prescription bottles, they should remember: A determined child can figure out how to climb up to a high shelf or cabinet and access the drugs.

Prescription drugs (no matter what type of cap is on the bottle) should be kept in a container with a lock (and with the key not in the lock).

Betsy R., via email

Dear Heloise: I make a password that I can easily remember and then put numbers that have meaning to me at the end (or beginning), and I use an at sign, a dollar sign and an exclamation point for A, S and I. I have even used the plus sign for T. Be creative!

Obviously, I use numbers that have significance for me. I have yet to forget a password using this method.

Julie, via email

Dear Heloise: I use a plastic kitchen garbage-can liner as a dropcloth for small jobs. I cut the seam off the bottom, and the bag will lie flat. After the job is done, I dispose of the liner in the trash or recycle it, depending on the job. No more expensive dropcloth purchases.

Rich S., Winchester, Va.

