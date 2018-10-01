Dear Readers: When was the last time you were under your kitchen sink for a good deep cleaning of cleaning products? Can’t remember? It’s time.

Take everything out, carefully combine like products (if possible), check expiration dates and look for evidence of leaks in the plumbing while you’re at it.

Wipe down the walls and floor of the cabinet, let dry and add a rubber mat or carpet scrap as a liner in there.

Put back all the items with the labels facing forward so you can read what you have. Make a list of items you are out of for the grocery store, and stock up on environmentally sound, cheap cleaning products, like my favorites, vinegar and baking soda!

Dear Heloise: For snags in sweaters, fine material and even throws, I use a needle threader. The fine wire goes through from the back side of most material well.

Once through, it can be separated, and the snag threaded to pull back through the material. Needle threaders are inexpensive and readily available.

I have enjoyed your column, and your mom's before you, for many years!

Sharon in Colorado Springs

Dear Heloise: After reading them, I donate my books to the local USO. That way, our wonderful servicemen and servicewomen can choose one to take with them at no charge. A small way to thank them for their service.

Pat in Brea, Calif.

Pat in Brea, Calif.: The United Service Organizations (USO.org) is a nonprofit organization, founded in 1941, that provides support and entertainment to boost morale for military personnel.

There are four USO locations in my San Antonio area alone. They would love to receive books! Also check with the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans. Be sure to get a tax receipt for your records.

Dear Readers: How much does your purse or daily tote bag weigh? A big, full bag can cause bad posture, a sore back and shoulders and, literally, a pain in the neck.

How to lessen the load?

● Leave books and magazines at home.

● A bigger, well-organized wallet, surprisingly, can lessen the weight of your bag.

● Throwing loose facial tissues, receipts and business cards in your bag can lead to messiness, which can weigh you down.

● Switching your bag from shoulder to shoulder can help distribute pressure on your body.

● Chains and long, thin handles are not the best choice.

An average bag can weigh around 6½ pounds. Staying organized can help you accomplish more, with less clutter and items in your bag.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.