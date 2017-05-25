Dear Heloise: Do your readers know what “clickbait’’ is? It’s a pretty interesting media phenomenon, and there’s a lot to know.

Clickbait is an online advertising link consisting of a wild, fantastic, over-the-top headline referencing a celebrity, public figure or other person or news event in the current media cycle.

Advertisers are counting on you to be so intrigued by the headline that you will click on the story and read it. Look closely: You may see the word “advertisement’’ or “sponsored’’ somewhere on the screen. What you will find is that the headline is misleading at best, and downright untrue at worst.

The Better Business Bureau (bbb.org) has even spoken up about the topic. Scammers could access your personal information, and clickbait may introduce viruses into your computer, the BBB cautions.

Remember, these stories are ultimately advertisements; they are trying to sell you something or, worse, steal your data.

John W., Columbus, Ohio

Dear Heloise: More than five years ago, I bought a battery-operated wristwatch on sale. At that time, I pulled the stem out on the wristwatch and stored it away until recently. Then I pushed in the stem, reset the time and am wearing it now. If you have a battery-operated wristwatch and do not plan to wear it for a while, pull out the stem on the wristwatch until you plan to wear it.

Mary H., via email

Mary H.: We spoke with several jewelers here in San Antonio. The consensus is to not pull the stem out, because dust and moisture could enter the mechanism.

Since most batteries last several years and cost about $10, I’d say $2 to $4 a year is a bargain price to pay to keep a watch in tiptop condition.

The best thing to do when storing a watch long term (six months or more) is to have the battery carefully removed by your jeweler.

However, one jeweler said pulling the stem out is okay, but just store the watch in a covered jewelry box, and never wear the watch with the stem pulled out.

Dear Heloise: At the drugstore, I see a lot of gimmicky pricing promotions. The most common one is buy one item and get the second item 50 percent off.

I’m not actually getting an item for 50 percent off; I’m getting each item for 25 percent off, but I have to purchase both items to get the savings.

The savings is okay, but I just want people to know what’s going on.

Charlene K., Munster, Ind.

Dear Heloise: Since virtually everything we do today is recorded on video and/or audio, and I don’t like it, I’ve decided that instead of fighting the system, I will be on my best behavior and will always try to look my best.

Nora B. in Texas

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.