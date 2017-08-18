Dear Readers: The letter about department stores closing customers’ charge accounts for inactivity hit a nerve. Here are just a few of the many reader responses:

Erin and Rebecca said, “If you keep your balance at zero, the store is not collecting interest or finance charges.”

Betty wrote: “The company is making a power play. Managing the bottom line is important for business, but this threatening letter is a low-level business practice.”

Bobbye said: “I had the same experience, but mine wasn’t by a letter; I found out my account was closed when I was making a purchase. Talk about embarrassing!”

Readers, thank you for the feedback. Unless you get some benefit from a store card, you really don’t need one. All major stores take national credit cards. Why get aggravated when you don’t need to?

Dear Heloise: I keep a long-handled ice scraper in my car in the summer to prop up the sunshade over the passenger side of the windshield. I love reading your hints in the Roswell (N.M.) Daily Record.

Charmaine M., Roswell, N.M.

Charmaine M.: You just taught me something! I hate that floppy sunshade! Say hi to everyone in Roswell for me. I had such a wonderful time when I was there to speak at the library event. Invite me back!

Dear Heloise: Here are some of my favorite makeup hints I’ve learned over the years:

● I blot my face with a tissue between moisturizer, primer, foundation and powder. It absorbs extra product, so there’s a less cakey appearance.

● Warming a hard eyeliner pencil between my fingers softens it so there are fewer harsh lines.

● When I’m done, I take a step back and look in the mirror to get the whole “picture,” and many times see that my eye shadow or blush may be a little too much.

Antoinette B. in California

Readers, do you open your mouth to apply mascara? I do, and don’t know why. Anyone?

Dear Heloise: I make ice for a small cooler by freezing water in small plastic food-storage bags and laying them flat in the freezer. The cooler will not have water in the bottom as the ice melts, and you can reuse the bags.

Ruth in North Canton, Ohio

Dear Heloise: When I find a product I really like, I use it for a few years, and then it’s discontinued on every store shelf in town! I go online, only to find that I have to sign up and build a file with my email address so they can fill up my email with offers and sales on almost a daily basis!

It’s either live with it, or do without a product you really like. Argh!

Darlynn in Salem, Ore.

Darlynn in Salem, Ore.: Open a “dummy” email account that you use only for Internet sites such as you described. The unwanted email goes there!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.