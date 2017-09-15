Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about too many junk fliers:

“Dear Heloise: I want people to please stop leaving ads for various restaurants, child care, lawn and tree-trimming services, religious information and all the other info. It’s stuffed in my door, left on the porch or, more often than I like, thrown on my front lawn. I put a ‘No Solicitation’ sign on my door, but that hasn’t stopped anyone.”

Miranda L., Kennewick, Wash.

Miranda, this can be a problem, especially if you’re out of town for a while. Unfortunately, they are not going to stop! Most times, these are delivered by a separate company. Also, all of the piled-up papers signal that no one is home, and basically says to a thief, “Hey, break in!” If you are gone for a while, ask a neighbor (or pay a neighborhood teenager) to pick the stuff up daily.

Dear Readers: Here are some other uses for the cardboard tubes inside paper towels:

● Slit one side and use to push all of your computer, phone and printer cords through the slit and out of your way.

● Store prints or posters inside.

● Use to store plastic bags inside.

● Close up the ends and use to mail letters, pictures or other items.

Dear Heloise: I have some good advice for young men (Heloise here: or older ones, too) about surprising their girlfriend with an engagement ring. First, you don’t have to have a ring to ask her to marry you; find some unique way to ask. I asked my now-wife to marry me, then we went ring shopping.

We decided on a jeweler, and I went by myself to discuss a price I could afford. He was to have a tray of possible ring sets to show her the next day. We both went back, and she selected five sets she liked. I returned alone, chose one from the five sets and surprised her when I gave her the engagement ring a few days later.

We have been married for 54 years.

Sheridan G., Fullerton, Calif.

Sheridan G.: What a lovely story, and one I hope will give others some insight that some things do not always have to be done in the traditional way.

Dear Heloise: As much as I love my dog, he sheds on my sofa and chairs. Instead of yelling at him to get off the furniture, I use a damp, clean sponge (after vacuuming as much as possible). I lightly rub the sponge in small circles, which causes the pet hairs to collect together. Then I take tape of any kind and press on the clumps of pet hair. It’s easy and takes less time than writing this hint!

Tammy R., Kent, Ohio

Tammy R.: This does work well; just be sure the sponge is clean! We keep a very-thin-material shower curtain on the bed so that when Chammy jumps up, the hair stays on it.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.